Clonmel Athletic Club is looking forward to provision of new regional sports hub

Clonmel Athletic Club’s annual general meeting took place for the very first time via Zoom earlier this month.

In his final address as chairman, Tony McCarthy thanked everyone involved in the club for all their help during his term.

He thanked the many coaches for all their work and wished all the members the very best as they pursue their athletic dreams in such trying times.

Among his highlights over the past 12 months were Sean Tobin’s performances, especially reaching the 3,000 metres European final; and the women being crowned Munster senior club champions.

He also expressed great satisfaction in knowing that the regional sports hub and the IAAF (International Amateur Athletic Federation) standard track will finally get underway in the next few weeks.

Tony paid special mention to the development committee under chairman, Frank Lynch for all their hard work over the past number of years and said it would be great to see it all coming to fruition in the coming months and years.

Tony wished the incoming management team all the very best in the year ahead, as the club celebrates 50 years of activity.

The juvenile and senior PRO reports showed that while competition was scarce, club members achieved a great degree of success at both levels.

In his final report as treasurer, Shane Greene gave a very detailed report and he was praised for all his work over the past couple of years.

The following officers and committee were elected for the coming twelve months - chairman, Pat O’Connor; senior vice chairman, Tony McCarthy; juvenile vice chairman, Frank Lynch; secretary, Dan O’Keeffe; treasurer, Patrick O’Gorman; juvenile registrar/competition secretary/PRO, Robert Whelan; senior registrar/competition secretary/PRO, Niall O’Sullivan; child protection officers, Frank Lynch and Nora Palazzo.

Committee – Aine Butler, Aine Roche, Aisling English, Susan Laste, Suzanne Shine, Albert Doyle, Conor Fleming and Shane Greene.

A motion was passed that has set club membership for 2021 as follows – juvenile membership €15 and senior membership €20.

These fees just cover the Athletic Ireland insurance and membership fees for all members.

The incoming chairman, Pat O’Connor, thanked Tony McCarthy and his team for all their work over the past twelve months.

With the new track development coming on stream, as well as talented athletes at both juvenile and senior level, he said that the future looks bright once we come out of this pandemic.

