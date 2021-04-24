Tipperary County Council and Tipperary GAA joining forces to promote a cleaner and more sustainable county

Tipperary County Council and Tipperary County GAA Board are acutely aware of the important role communities play in mitigating climate change and protecting the environment.

Cllr. Michael Smith, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council, Chief Executive Joe MacGrath and Tipperary Hurling Manager Liam Sheedy united to thank the people of Tipperary for their continued support in driving Tipperary towards a cleaner, greener and more sustainable county. The Cathaoirleach recognises that “we’ve all experienced significant challenges over the past year, in recent times our immediate surrounding areas and natural amenities have never been more important.”

Recent lockdowns have provided an opportunity for many to reconnect with nature and take a leading role in protecting their surroundings.

Despite Covid 19 restrictions, it was evident that communities were still committed to keeping their areas litter free, with 380 groups currently registered to partake in clean-ups in a safe manner during the month of April, within 5kms of their homes.

The Council’s Environment & Climate Action Section recognises the key to addressing climate change and protection of our environment is through a countywide team effort and working with and supporting our communities.

Tidy Towns and Community Groups contribute so much to the conservation of our natural environment, biodiversity, streetscapes, amenities, litter control and landscaping in our villages and towns. During 2021, these vital partnerships continued, with the Council coordinating the distribution of 4,687 native trees and 120 wildflower seed packs to 156 groups.

Roll out of the Green Schools Programme continues to educate and raise awareness of environmental matters among pupils.

The Council, through Tipperary Energy Agency, will roll out innovative energy efficiency projects to help reduce greenhouse gasses. Both Tipperary County Council and Tipperary County GAA Board are acutely aware of the important role communities play in mitigating climate change and protecting the environment.

The GAA in partnership with LGFA, Camogie Association and Local Authorities across Ireland have launched the Green Clubs Project to offer support and guidance to Clubs in the areas of energy savings, waste & plastic reduction, nature & biodiversity, transport & travel and water protection.

Chief Executive Joe MacGrath acknowledged the contribution of the community “These challenges cannot be addressed by the Council alone, we all need to play our part and work collectively to tackle these critical issues. Many thanks to the GAA clubs, Community Groups, Tidy Towns Committees, Businesses, Sectoral interests, Tipperary PPN and Schools who have shown leadership in protecting our environment.”



Tipperary County Council and Tipperary GAA look forward to big achievements in 2021, both on the pitch and in the Tidy Towns competition!