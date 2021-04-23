No organised social gatherings permitted at club facilities when golf resumes

Golf courses will be reopen in accordance with the Governments Phased easing of restrictions on Monday next, April 26.

A Return to Golf Protocol for golf clubs and golfers has been prepared by Golf Ireland in consultation with Government Departments and state agencies. This document is available for viewing on the Golf Ireland website www.golfireland.ie.

A summary of the main points include:

From Monday, April 26, golf club are open to members only. No organised social gatherings, of any size, are permitted at golf facilities. All golf activities should be organised based on “arrival-play-depart without delay”.; Golfers must only travel from within their county or within 20km of their home to play golf.

Groups playing on golf courses during the initial phase must be confined to a maximum of two households. This means that all tee times must be either twoballs, or alternatively three-balls and four-balls where players in the group are from no more than two households.

It’s essential that tee times must be booked in advance online or over the telephone.

Clubs must ensure that players’ names are recorded on timesheets and timesheets must be kept for a period of at least six weeks to assist with contact tracing should the need arise.

There is a major responsibility on golf clubs and golfers to ensure that our sport is conducted in a safe and responsible manner. Full adherence to the provisions of this Protocol will be absolutely essential. Club officials and members are urged to familiarise themselves with the Protocol so that we can all play our part keeping our members and communities safe.

We are all looking forward to resuming golf on 26th April and meeting our friends again. We hope our members and their families continue to keep safe and look forward to welcoming everyone back next week.