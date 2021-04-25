West Waterford lady golfers looking forward to Monday

All golfers are looking forward to Monday 26th April when golf clubs will reopen again after such a long period of closure.

Our Approach: According to Covid 19 guidelines, golfers must have their names on the timesheet, and must arrive not too early at the course, play and on completion of play, leave the course promptly. Combinations of players from two households only.

The course has been maintained to its usual high standard all during lockdown. It will look its best at this time of the year.

For the moment golfers will enjoy the return to playing casual golf for the moment. When competitions are again permitted, the hardworking committee have a schedule ready to be rolled out. We are looking forward to this development before too long.

Play well and remember it is in the interest to keep within the guidelines.