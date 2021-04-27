GAA launches Kellogs Cúl Camps for summer months

The GAA, in partnership with Kellogg, has launched the 2021 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps, offering children a healthy, fun and safe summer outdoor activity. Starting on 28th June and running up to 27th August, the 2021 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps will run in line with government guidelines and subject to the advice of the relevant authorities. The successful health and safety measures from last year will be implemented again and built on for the 2021 camps.

Despite challenges encountered last year, the 2020 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps proved a great success and provided a welcome diversion for over 70,000 children across the country from the Covid-19 restrictions. It also marked an important milestone by welcoming the 1 millionth participant to the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps. The number of camps and capacity at this year’s camps will increase as we get closer to the summer months with some already on sale, but parents are reminded to book early to avoid disappointment as demand is expected to be higher than ever.

Kellogg ambassador and Mayo Football Star, Cillian O’Connor was on hand to launch the 2021 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps and will front the ‘Cúl Start’ campaign alongside Kilkenny Camogie Star, Grace Walsh with a range of social video content to be delivered across Kellogg’s social channels throughout the Summer. B*Witched star, Sinead O’Carroll was also in attendance and is looking forward to sending her kids, Samarah and Blane to this year’s camps.

Kellogg has also today launched the nationwide on-pack promotion for all GAA clubs across the country to be in with a chance to win prizes worth a total of €40,000. With fundraising activities severely disrupted over the past year, this on-pack competition provides GAA members with an incredible opportunity to raise vital funds for their team. In order to nominate your GAA club, all that is required is to purchase a promotional box of Kellogg’s Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies or Bran Flakes. Using a unique on pack code, log on to kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie/competition and nominate your club of choice.

Sarah Ferguson, Kellogg Ireland General Manager said “Kellogg is very proud to be involved in a partnership which involves children the length and breadth of the country, each of whom will get the chance to meet up with their friends and enjoy themselves in a healthy and safe outdoor environment. This is the tenth year of our sponsorship and we are thrilled to watch the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps to continue to go from strength to strength and it was particularly pleasing to see how well it worked last year during a difficult year.

Last year, we reached the significant milestone of welcoming the 1 millionth child through the GAA Cúl Camps since Kellogg partnered with the GAA. We are looking forward to welcoming more children this year and for the camps to continue to play such a key role in the summer of budding sports stars.”

GAA Cúl Camps co-ordinator Charlie Harrison added “It’s time to make Summer plans! Keeping in line with Government guidelines we are thankfully in a position to deliver the camps during the months of July and August 2021 to children living in all 32 counties. Naturally, after the year we’ve all had to endure, the idea of finally getting out of the house, being active and seeing other children sounds hugely appealing. We are mindful of the reality that Covid 19 will still be with us however, and we will be very much guided by the government and relevant authorities to ensure all reasonable safety measures and protocols are adhered to in the rollout of our camps.

GAA President Larry McCarthy said “The success of our Kellogg’s Cúl Camps in 2020 was one of the GAA highlights in what was a difficult year for everyone. The focus and outlet that it gave to 70,000 of our young players in a safe environment provided a huge boost to them and their families and I am confident the camps can have a similarly positive impact this summer.

“The reach and success of the camps is not limited to Ireland only; their growing popularity across our international network is a great source of pride and seeing the distinctive playing gear, not just across the island but in pockets around the globe, is fantastic.

“A special word of thanks to Kellogg for a decade of supporting this vital project. It is without doubt one of the best and most and successful summer initiatives for children with Gaelic games and fun at the heart of it all.”

For more information on the Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps visit www.gaa.ie/kelloggsculcamps