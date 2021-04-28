Tipperary camogie club holds successful 24-hour virtual runathon

A massive thank you is extended to everyone who supported the Eire Og Annacarty Camogie Club's recent 24-hour runathon.

The club says it was "blown away" by everyone's generosity and support for the event. The GoFundMe to date is €6,045 and other donations have meant the total has exceeded €6,300.

The club is delighted to announce that it will donate €3,000 of much-needed funds to the youth mental health charity Jigsaw.



Clothes Collection

A Cash for Clobber Clothes Collection Fundraiser will be held on May 3 and May 4. All types of clothing (even with holes!) will be accepted. These include bags and shoes (tie shoes together with laces), hats and belts, towels and curtains, bed linen (sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers). Remember, no quilts or pillows and all items must be clean. Drop off at the Parish Hall, Annacarty. Times to follow. Contact any committee member for further information.

Eire Og Annacarty GAA



Eire Og juvenile GAA club are delighted to have returned to training. Please note all players, club members and team personnel must be registered on the new GAA Foireann System. Logging in/registering with Foireann is via the link https://returntoplay.gaa.ie.

A Nursery programme will commence on this Saturday, May 1 at 10am. This is aimed at introducing children born in 2015, 2016 and 2017 to the skills of Gaelic games in a fun, safe and enjoyable way.

For further details, contact Conor O’Brien on 087-2594651.