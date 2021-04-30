Tipp County GAA Board hopes for clarity on championships by May 12

County Tipperary GAA Board is hoping to have clarity on Motion 13 and its implications on the running of county and divisional championships, by May 12, members of the Board were informed this week.



Following a query from a delegate, Chairman Joe Kennedy said that a letter requesting clarification on the matter was sent to Croke Park after the GAA Congress ruled on Motion 13, but no information has yet been received in relation to same.

Croke Park did seek details of the current structures in place in Tipperary and their considered advice and response is awaited by the county CCC and the four divisions - the expectation is that Croke Park will rule that there cannot be a link between the divisional and county championships involving both Dan Breen and Seamus O'Riain Cup teams.

This would have very serious implications in the county if it comes to pass.