Limerick hot 4/9 favourites to get league campaign off to winning start against Tipperary

The Allianz Hurling League begins this weekend and GAA fans have made Limerick and Kilkenny hot favourites to get their 2021 campaigns off to winning starts.

Limerick begin their competitive season with a Division 1A fixture against Tipperary at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening. John Kiely confirmed Cathal O'Neill, from Crecora, Colin Coughlan from Ballybrown and Tommy Hayes from Doon as newcomers to the squad, while Doon's Barry Murphy has rejoined the panel.

BoyleSports make Limerick the 4/9 favourites to beat Tipperary this weekend and the reigning All-Ireland champions are short even money shots to top the division ahead of Galway and Tipperary (both 4/1).

Kilkenny’s National League schedule starts with a Parnell Park clash against Dublin with Brian Cody’s men chalked up as 4/9 shots to get off to a winning start with those odds eased slightly from 2/5 last week. The Cats have however been backed into 6/5 from 6/4 to go on and top Division 1B.

Cork v Waterford is one of the closest match betting markets of the weekend with the Rebels even money shots and Waterford eased only slightly to 11/10 from evens.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “John Kiely’s side begin their campaign against Munster rivals Tipperary and have been made 4/9 favourites to get off to winning start, while Kilkenny are the same price against Dublin. They are the sides who are all the rage to top the divisions and judging by the traffic so far, we’d expect Limerick to be very hot favourites if the schedule throws up a Championship decider between the pair.”

Limerick v Tipperary ~ Match Betting

4-9 Limerick

9-4 Tipperary

10 Draw

Dublin v Kilkenny ~ Match Betting

4-9 Kilkenny

9-4 Dublin

10 Draw

Cork v Waterford ~ Match Betting

EV Cork

11-10 Waterford

8 Draw

NHL Div 1A

EVS Limerick

4/1 Galway

4/1 Tipperary

7/1 Waterford

7/1 Cork

500/1 Westmeath

NHL Div 1B

6/5 Kilkenny

2/1 Clare

7/2 Wexford

15/2 Dublin