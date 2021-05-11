Ladies Gaelic Football Association launches leadership programme

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) is delighted to announce details of its new BUA Leadership programme.

BUA is a self-development initiative aimed at supporting young people in the LGFA to development leadership skills and qualities to benefit their local communities.

Aimed at females aged 16-19 years of age, BUA will be conducted through expert-led workshops and self-reflection, before participants put their enhanced leadership skills into practice through a club action project.

Selected participants will engage in learning and cover topics essential for young people, including resilience; dealing with change; building trust and respect; conflict resolution; problem solving; and project planning and delegation.

In addition, LGFA-specific topics including introductions to coaching, officiating and administration will be covered.

BUA will begin next month and finish in February 2022, with participants attending five leadership training sessions remotely, while there will be two LGFA-specific modules between each leadership session that participants can choose from, depending on their area of interest.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Ladies Gaelic Football Association president, Mícheál Naughton said: “As a vibrant and thriving association, we are acutely aware of the needs of our young members, and this brilliant new initiative will provide participants with the opportunity to hone pre-existing skills, while also developing new ones.

“The BUA programme will provide participants with tools for life, and I would hope to see many of the participants fulfilling leading roles within our association in the years to come.

“We actively encourage as many people as possible to register their interest in this exciting new programme and we look forward to helping you on your journey.”

The closing date for applications is Monday May 24, and applicants can register their interest at https://ladiesgaelic.ie/lgfa- hub/games-development/bua- programme/.

