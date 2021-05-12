Senior hurling and football championship fixtures confirmed by Munster Council

The Munster senior hurling championship will get underway on Sunday, June 27 with Waterford taking on Clare at 3.15pm in Semple Stadium.

The winners will play Tipperary a week later on Sunday, July 4, while the previous evening (July 3), defending Munster and All-Ireland champions Limerick will play Cork at 7pm in Semple Stadium.

The final will take place at 4pm on Sunday July 18.

Provincial champions Tipperary will begin the defence of their Munster senior football title with a semi-final clash with Kerry or Clare at 7pm on Saturday, July 10.

If it's Kerry the game will be played at Semple Stadium, while Cusack Park in Ennis would be the venue for a Tipp/Clare tie.

The championship quarter-finals will take place on Saturday, June 26, with Limerick hosting Waterford at 3pm while Clare travel to Killarney to play Kerry at 7pm.

The second semi-final will also take place on Saturday, July 10, with Cork meeting the winners of Limerick and Waterford at 3pm at the LIT Gaelic Grounds or Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The final is scheduled for Sunday July 25 at 3.15pm.

