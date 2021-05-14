We have to get used to having a target on our back - Tipp Captain Conor Sweeney

Tipperary senior football captain Conor Sweeney has this week told his colleagues on the extended panel that, as Munster champions for the first time in 85 years, the Premier County must get used to having a target on their back.



Ahead of the commencement of the Allianz National Football League campaign on Saturday next in Limerick - the scene of that famous extra time semi-final victory last year which saw Conor kick an unbelievable sideline over the bar to force an additional period, the Ballyporeen All Star has spoken about the need for Tipperary to be comfortable as favourites going into games and to be able to deal with a different mindset.



“It's something that we just have to deal with and get on with. Sure, we'll have a bit of a target on our back, but we just have to ensure that we continue to prepare as best we can and make sure that we bring our best game to every contest, starting on Saturday against a Limerick side which has given us a lot of problems over the last few years,” he told The Tipperary Star this week.



Conor has also pointed to the strength of the panel as being of importance and has stressed that the younger players who have been involved in the set-up for a few years now, need to push on and become the leaders of the group.



“We hope to build momentum through the league and on into the championship, like we did last year and we would love to see our younger players coming in, pushing their way into the team and taking on some of the responsibility. The more players we have driving the whole thing on, the better it will be for Tipperary football, and at the end of the day, that's what it's all about,” he said.





