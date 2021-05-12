Two of Tipperary's ladies football national league matches will be televised live

Two of Tipperary's games in the LGFA Lidl Ladies National Football League will be shown live on TG4.

The Premier County open their division one campaign away to Cork at Páirc Uí Choimh at 7.30pm on Friday week, May 21.

Their third outing is at home to Dublin at Semple Stadium at 6.30pm on Saturday, June 5.

Both games will be broadcast on TG4.

Tipp also entertain Munster rivals Waterford at Clonmel Sportsfield at 2pm on Sunday May 30.

The league division one semi-finals on Saturday, June 12 will be shown on Spórt TG4’s YouTube channel and TG4, while there will also be a live broadcast of the final at 7.30pm on Saturday, June 26.

