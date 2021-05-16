Aishling Moloney to captain Tipp ladies footballers as panel is named

Anna Rose Kennedy of Aherlow will act as Vice Captain

Cahir’s Aishling Moloney will Captain Tipperary for the 2021 season it has been announced today.

The 23-year-old, who is entering into her 6th season with Tipperary adult teams, was selected by the management team led by Declan Carr, to replace Samantha Lambert who retired from Inter County Football earlier this year.

Moloney, a current All Star will be aided by Aherlow’s Anna Rose Kennedy who has been selected as Vice-Captain.

Anna Rose who missed most of last season recovering from an ACL injury made her adult competition debut for Tipperary in the Munster Intermediate Final V Clare in 2017.



The Tipperary Senior Management team also announced their panel for the Lidl National Football League which includes six new additions.

This year’s panel is as follows; Aine Delaney (Templemore), Aishling Moloney (Cahir), Aisling McCarthy (Cahir), Angela McGuigan (Sliabh na mBan), Anna Rose Kennedy (Aherlow), Aoibhe O’Shea (Mullinahone), Ava Fennessy (Conmel Commercials), Caitlin Kennedy (Aherlow), Carrie Davey (Fethard), Cliona O’Dwyer (Brian Borus), Clodagh Horgan (Boherlahan/Dualla), Courtney Lonergan (Clonmel Commercials), Edith Carroll (Galtee Rovers/St. Pecaun’s), Elaine Fitzpatrick (Templemore), Elaine Kelly (Cappawhite), Ellen Moore (Moyne/Templetouhy), Emer McCarthy (Galtee Rovers/St. Pecaun’s), Emma Cronin (Moyle Rovers), Emma Morrissey (Aherlow), Kate Davey (Fethard), Katie Cunningham (Lattin/Cullen), Laura Dillon (Ardfinnan), Laura Nagle (Ardfinnan), Lauren Fitzpatrick (Ballymacarbary), Lucy Spillane (Fethard), Maria Curley (Templemore), Marie Creedon (Thurles Sarsfields), Niamh Hayes (Fethard), Orla O’Dwyer (Boherlahan/Dualla), Rachel Sweeney (Holycross/Ballycahill), Roisin Daly (Moyne/Templetouhy) and Roisin Howard (Cahir).