Declan Carr is not setting targets for the ladies football season

Tipperary ladies football Manager Declan Carr has admitted that setting targets is a dangerous thing.



Ahead of the commencement of the league campaign agianst the hosts in Cork on Friday evening - the game is being televised live on TG4), the Holycross Ballycahill man says that making Tipperary competitive for the duration of their games has to be the ultimate target.



““I would be reluctant to set targets, our objective would be to perform as good as we can. If we are not winning, we are learning as opposed to losing,” he says.



And, the former All-Ireland winning senior hurling captain - father of five daughters who are all involved in sport - says that there is a crop of young athletes in the Tipp panel who are very hungry right now.



“Where I see room for improvement is in their eagerness to compete. There are some fundamental errors including losses of possession because they are so anxious to do well. They are attack minded and while I wouldn’t bring any negativity to football in terms of that, the losing possession, unforced turnovers etc, are all happening because of their eagerness to go forward. So there is probably room for improvement in their speed of thinking and their decision-making on the field.



“I have no doubt it’s not because it wasn’t addressed, but it could just be a fresh voice with a fresh angle might have the desired affect with the girls,” he says.



Having worked off Zoom for so long, Declan admitted to being nervous at the first actual training session with the squad, and he's a man who doesn't normally do nervous.



“We did some great zoom sessions for strength & conditioning which was one area I felt they needed to develop to be a top team in terms of physicality like Dublin and Cork, so we had the time, albeit through zoom, to work on our strength & conditioning and we can see the evidence of it already.



“If we go out and are competitive against Cork, Waterford and Dublin, we will know we can be competitive in the championship. I said it to the girls, they are now operating on a national platform with two of their games being televised live so this is where they need to play, to be able to compete so there is no false dawns- they need to know they are at the top level and it will be in their own hands to get there,” he says.



And, Declan is optimistic about the future.

“What I see with the Tipperary panel is girls beginning to mature- not because I came along- but with age, and with the strong players beginning to bring along the younger ones because to be a truly great team you need the great players to bring up the other players with them,” he says.



Cork will present a significant challenge to Tipp on Friday evening - especially on their own patch. A big test. See inside for more.