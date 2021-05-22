Blow for Tipperary hurlers as Patrick Bonner Maher suffers serious leg injury

Just ahead of today's national league game against Galway, the Tipperary hurlers have suffered a setback with the news that Patrick Bonner Maher suffered a serious achilles tendon injury at training on Thursday.

The injury is expected to keep him sidelined for the rest of the year.

The County GAA Board has stated that the Lorrha player is to undergo surgery next week.

Bonner made a successful recovery from a cruciate ligament injury sustained two years ago and is wished all the very best in his recovery.