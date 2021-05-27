Tipperary ladies footballers in search of first league win when they play Waterford in Clonmel

Tipperary will face old rivals and near neighbours Waterford in round two of the Division 1B Lidl National Ladies Football League on this Sunday afternoon at Clonmel Sportsfield, Western Road.

The throw-in is at 2pm.

As with any local rivalry, this will be a hard-fought game.

The last time these sides met was in February of last year in round four of the league, when the game ended all square.

Tipp lost their opening league game against Cork last weekend and will be determined to get back to winning ways on Saturday.

Sunday’s game will be live streamed by the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).



CHARITY SHOP

Tipperary Ladies Football are currently in the process of establishing a charity shop in Cahir to raise funds for South Tipperary Hospice.

The initiative is being led by former county board chairperson Biddy Ryan of Ardfinnan and received the full backing of the county board at its recent monthly meeting.

A significant number of clubs have already contributed to this very worthy cause and thanks are extended to all who have contributed to date.

Should anyone wish to make a contribution, a GoFundMe page has been set up and donations can now be made using this link - https://gofund.me/c00e7f5e.

All support is greatly appreciated.

CLUB FIXTURES

At the recent county board meeting the draft fixtures were discussed.

It was also decided that representatives of the board would meet with representatives of Tipperary County Camoige Board with a view to facilitating dual players/clubs.

The draft fixtures may be viewed on the Facebook page.