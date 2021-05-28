Tipp make two changes for clash with Offaly in NFL

The game kicks off at 3:00pm tomorrow in Tullamore.

Ahead of tomorrow's crucial Allianz Football League Division 3 clash with Offaly, Tipperary manager David Power has named a team that shows two changes from the side that started in last Saturday's victory over Wicklow.

In to the starting 15 come Tadhg Fitzgearld and Jack Kennedy in place of Jason Lonergan and Philip Ryan, there are also a number of positional changes to the side.

The game takes place in Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, with referee James Bermingham of Cork due to throw in the ball at 3pm.

The Tipperary Senior Football Team in Full is: