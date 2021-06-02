Camogie: Tipp to face Offaly in League quarter final on Sunday

Tipperary have not played Offaly for a few seasons so their new line-ups may not be that familiar with each other.

Tipperary have drawn Leinster neighbours Offaly in next weekend’s Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Quarter final on Sunday next June 6 in the John Locke's grounds in Kilkenny at 2:30pm.



Tipperary Seniors recovered from defeat against Cork in Round 1 with a super display against Waterford in their Round 2 win played in Clonmel.



Offaly have a new scoring sensation in dual star Grainne Egan who bagged 3 goals against Dublin in Round 1. Tipperary’s star forward Cáit Devane has been equally impressive from both play and frees this season. A quick goal after a penetrating solo by Clodagh McIntyre that got Tipperary off to a fine start against the ‘Deise’ but our centre of defence marshalled by Karen Kennedy at centre back and Mary Ryan at full back have been equally impressive.



Tipperary have been dealt a cruel blow with the news that Clodagh Quirke has torn a cruciate ligament and requires surgery.

All at Tipperary Camogie wish Clodagh a speedy recovery.

Inter - County Underage Scene.

Tipperary have only a few weeks to select and train their Under 16A panel and team for Round 1 of the All Ireland Championships.

Tipperary are drawn in a 3-team group with opponents Cork and Waterford. This competition was abandoned last year with only 1 round completed. Tipperary’s management is Marie Corbett, Manager (Fethard) selectors Mike Galvin (Borrisoleigh) and Brian Boyle (Drom) and coach Michael Ferncombe (Clonoulty).

Tipperary Minors have started their preparation too with their management team of Michael Ryan (Fethard) manager, David Moloney (Cashel) Coach, selectors - Michael Perdue (Cashel) Emer McGrath (Thurles) . Paula Whelan - Logistics.

Tipperary Camogie to run Summer Camp!

Tipp Camogie have confirmed it will host a Summer Camp on July 6th 7th and 8th in Dr Morris Park at €50 per child with some supoer guest coaches. Fun Camp with 3 days of intensive camogie. Age bracket: 12 - 14 year olds. Specially designed top will be available to all participants.



