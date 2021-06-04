West Tipperary GAA kicks off with fixtures this weekend
The games return to west Tipperary this weekend
Most of the games announced relate to the completion of the 2020 championships
The west Tipperary GAA Board has announced details of the first games to be played in the 2021 season, eventhough most of the games relate to the 2020 championship.
Among the fixtures announced are:
07-06-2021 (Mon)
Shane Hennessy Agri West Tipperary Junior 'B' Football
Round 5 in Annacarty 17:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rosegreen
Referee: Richard O Connor
Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling
Semi-Final in Cappawhite 02:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Galtee Rovers/St
Pecaun
Referee: David Ryan
Shane Hennessy Agri West Tipperary Intermediate Football
Semi-Final in New Inn 02:00Clonoulty/Rossmore V Cashel King Cormacs
Referee: Seanie Peters
09-06-2021 (Wed)
Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1
Semi-Final in Leahy Park Cashel 07:30Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore
Referee: Padraig Skeffington
Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2
Semi-Final Bansha 07:30Cashel King Cormacs V Solohead
Referee: Fergal Horgan
Shane Hennessy Agri West Tipperary Intermediate Football
Semi-Final in New Inn 20:00Rockwell Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle
Referee: Paddy Russell
12-06-2021 (Sat)
Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling
Final Sean Treacy Park 06:00Cappawhite V Kickhams or Galtee Rovers
