West Tipperary GAA kicks off with fixtures this weekend

Most of the games announced relate to the completion of the 2020 championships

The west Tipperary GAA Board has announced details of the first games to be played in the 2021 season, eventhough most of the games relate to the 2020 championship.

Among the fixtures announced are:

07-06-2021 (Mon)

Shane Hennessy Agri West Tipperary Junior 'B' Football

Round 5 in Annacarty 17:00 Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Rosegreen

Referee: Richard O Connor



Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling

Semi-Final in Cappawhite 02:00 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Galtee Rovers/St

Pecaun

Referee: David Ryan



Shane Hennessy Agri West Tipperary Intermediate Football

Semi-Final in New Inn 02:00Clonoulty/Rossmore V Cashel King Cormacs

Referee: Seanie Peters

09-06-2021 (Wed)

Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 1

Semi-Final in Leahy Park Cashel 07:30Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Clonoulty/Rossmore

Referee: Padraig Skeffington



Tipperary Co-Op West Tipperary Junior 'B' Hurling Group 2

Semi-Final Bansha 07:30Cashel King Cormacs V Solohead

Referee: Fergal Horgan



Shane Hennessy Agri West Tipperary Intermediate Football

Semi-Final in New Inn 20:00Rockwell Rovers V Golden-Kilfeacle

Referee: Paddy Russell

12-06-2021 (Sat)

Tipperary Credit Union West Tipperary Intermediate Hurling

Final Sean Treacy Park 06:00Cappawhite V Kickhams or Galtee Rovers