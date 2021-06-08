Holders Anacarty through to 2020 west junior football final

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Intermediate Football Championship



Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 2-11(17)

Rosegreen 1-8(11)

By: John O’Shea at Annacarty

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill, the holders, powered their way to the 2020 final of the Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship when overcoming the challenge of a weakened Rosegreen side at Annacarty on Bank Holiday Monday. Led by Pat Ahern, the home side, after a shaky opening quarter, made sure of victory with goals in either half from Philip McGrath and Willie O’Neill.

Apart from the opening ten minutes, Rosegreen were always chasing this game, and relied heavily on Trevor Downey up front.

Rosegreen now meet Rockwell Rovers in the semi final.

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill: Alan Shanahan, Ciaran Loughman, Dan Hogan, Cathal Coughlan, Peter O’Dwyer, Mikey O’Brien, Conor Devlin, Eoin Kennedy (0.1), Michael Buckley, Paidi Bradshaw, Willie O’Neill (1.1), Pat Ahern (0.5), Philip McGrath (1.3), Richard O’Doherty, Jack Kingston. Subs; Connie Bradshaw (0.1), David Breen, Mike Fox.

Rosegreen: Chris Geraghty, Davy Fanning, James Walsh, Keith Abbot, Daniel Hayde, Tom Dowling, Nick Ryan, Keith Bergan, Pa Ryan, Colin Hayde (0.1f), Tom Murphy, Diarmuid Quinlan, Eoin McSweeney, Trevor Downey (1.7,5f), Ger Cummins. Subs; Diarmuid O’Regan, B J Gould, Mark Harnan.

Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale Rovers)

Photo: John O'Shea