Carrick Swan hurlers face Moycarkey Borris in county league first round

The Swan GAA Club's senior hurlers travel to Littleton to take on Moycarkey Borris in round 1 of the county senior hurling league this Sunday, June 13.

They follow up that game by welcoming Éire Óg Annacarty to Pairc na nEalaí on Sunday, June 20.

Our junior A hurlers’ south final throws in at 7pm on Saturday June 19 against Grangemockler/Ballyneale in Clonmel Sportsfield.

Our junior B hurlers take on Marlfield in the south quarter final this coming Saturday, June 12, in Monroe at 7-30pm.

On Tuesday night, our U13s began their championship season when they travelled to Fethard to take on the home club in U13 B and D football.

Check out the club's Facebook page for the results of that game.

Our u13s play their second games next Tuesday at home, with our U13 Bs taking on Ballingarry while our U13 Ds play Kilsheelan/Kilcash.

Tomorrow night, Thursday, our u5 footballers head to Cahir, with the game throwing in at 7pm.

This Sunday our U11s welcome Mullinahone to Carrick for our first U11 football game of the year.

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 4 – 11 – 23 – 25.

The jackpot was €4,500 and there was no winner. Eight match three wins, €30 each.

Next week’s jackpot is €4,750. The club thanks you sincerely for supporting our lotto. Your support helps our young players and also helps our field development project. You can purchase your lotto tickets online, here: www.carrickswan.com/lotto.

Carrick Swan extend condolences to the Hanlon family of Árd Mhuire, on their recent bereavement.