Rosegreen down Rockwell to make it to the west junior B football final

Shane Hennessy Agri-Advisor West Junior B Football Championship Semi-Final



Rosegreen 2-11 (17)

Rockwell Rovers 1-4 (7)

Rosegreen qualified for the 2020 Shane Hennessy Agri West Junior B Football championship Final when they scored an easy victory over Rockwell Rovers at a sun-drenched Golden on Saturday even last. This victory puts them into the final, where they will take on the holders Eire Og.

This was a game where Rockwell never really got going and were always struggling against a well-tuned Rosegreen outfit. Scores were hard to come by in the opening half, even though Rosegreen piled on the pressure. They found it hard to breach the Rockwell defence, where Stephen Mason and Fergus English were prominent. Wayward shooting in front of goal by their forwards also contributed to their low first half score. Points from Tom Murphy and Colm Hayde had them in front at the break by the minimum as the led 0.4 to 0.3, the Rockwell points coming from midfielders, Colm Moloney and John Heaney.

Rosegreen were a different team after the break, upping their performance and getting the scores on the board. Eoin McSweeney goaled early on to put some distance between the sides, but a great goal from Willy Flynn brought the game to life, as Rovers struggled, particularly in attack.

Rosegreen continued to apply pressure on the Rockwell defence, with their inside forward line always posing a threat. The continued pressure paid dividends and a Keith Bergin goal with five minutes remaining sealed the game as they ran out easy winners in the end.

Rosegreen: Chris Geraghty, Keith Abbot, James Walsh, Danny Fanning, Nick Ryan, Tom Dowling, Daniel Hayde, Pa Ryan, Denis Golden, Diarmuid Quinlan (0.1), Colm Hayde (0.3), Ger Cummins, Eoin McSweeney (1.2), Tom Murphy (0.3), Keith Bergin (1.2)

Subs used; Mark Hartnett, Eoin McGrath, BJ Gould, Diarmuid O’Regan.

Rockwell Rovers: James Dudley, John Burke, Stephen Mason, Robbie O’Halloran, Fergus English, Colm Heaney, Diarmuid English, John Heaney (0.1), Colm Moloney (0.3), Tom Keating, Willie Flynn (1.0), James O’Halloran, Pat Hickey, Eoin Ryan, Darragh Campbell

Subs used; Tommy Flynn, Liam McGill, Kevin Heaney.

Referee: Richie O’Connor (Arravale Rovers)