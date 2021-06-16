Relegation play-off for Tipperary's Intermediate camogie team

Tipperary's intermediate camogie team face a Littlewoods Ireland national league division two relegation final with Dublin this weekend following a heavy 3-20 to 2-9 defeat by Derry last weekend.

Eimhear McGuigan fired over from a tight angle early on as Derry hit the ground running. Tipperary levelled before Karen Kielt put Derry ahead again and they never looked back.

Clare Gunning was involved in much of the early play and with Megan Kerr launching attacks from midfield, Gunning and Dervla O'Kane had Derry 0-4 to 0-1 in the lead after just five minutes.

Jenny Grace, who kept Tipp in touch during the game, replied with two points, but Derry pushed into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead by the first water break.

Frees from Kielt and captain Aine McAllister saw Derry put daylight between the teams before Tipperary pulled themselves back into the game. First it was a fine point on the run from Claire Hogan before the game's first goal in the 27th minute. Grace was involved and it was Aoife Butler who finished to the net.

Derry were still ahead, by 0-9 to 1-5, and hit back immediately. Karen Kielt's long clearance put Gunning through, but she was off target. It was enough to keep Derry on the front foot and when Eimhear McGuigan passed to Mairead McNicholl the Swatragh player weaved her way goalwards before finishing to the net.

Tipp bounced back with a goal straight away. It was a messy one to give away, with goalkeeper Niamh Gribbin missing a long delivery from Deirdre Dunne and in the scramble Derry couldn't prevent the sliotar from crossing the line.

Again there was a response from Derry. Dervla O'Kane passed to Eimhear McGuigan for a score and Aine McAllister added a free before the game's fourth goal. It came Derry's way in a move started by Mairead McNicholl, who linked with Sinead Mellon and eventually it was Aoife Shaw who shot low to the net for a 2-11 to 2-5 interval lead.

Derry put the game out of sight early in the second half in a well-worked move. Aoife Ní Chaiside played the ball from defence to Aine McAllister, who sent Clare Gunning off on a run and when she was fouled in the penalty area, Karen Kielt drilled the penalty to the net.

TIPPERARY: Sarah Quigley, Niamh Long, Christina Brennan, Laura Heffernan, Ciara Ryan, Gemma Fox, Emma Carey, Alison Connolly, Courtney Ryan, Nicola Loughnane, Jenny Grace, Caroline Brown, Deirdre Dunne, Sinead Meagher, Ciara Hogan.

SUBS: Ciara Cummins, Ciara Dwan, Mary Flaherty, Sabrina Larkin, Emily Morrissey.

DERRY: Niamh Gribben; Sinead McGill, Aoife Ní Chaiside, Roisin Cassidy; Caoimhe Glass, Karen Kielt (1-3, 3f, 1 pen), Clíodhna Ní Mhianáin; Aine McAllister (0-9, 5f), Megan Kerr, Sinead Mellon (0-1), Dervla O'Kane (0-2), Eimhear McGuigan (0-3); Mairead McNicholl (1-1), Aoife Shaw (1-1), Clare Gunning.

SUBS: Aine McGill, Shannon Scullion, Emma Wilson, Eimer McErlean, Lauren McKenna.

TIPPERARY SCORERS: Jenny Grace (0-5, 1 '45', 3f), Aoife Butler, Deirdre Dunne (1-0 each), Sinead Meagher and Claire Hogan (0-1 each).