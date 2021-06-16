Fr Sheehy's bridge 30 year gap to claim u14 county title

County U14 D Hurling Final



Fr. Sheehy’s 3.13

Kilruane McDonaghs 3.05





Fr Sheehy’s bridged a thirty year gap to claim the u14 hurling title in Dundrum last Saturday evening. In what was a keenly contested final.



Before the start of the game a minutes silence was observed in honour of former Kilruane MacDonaghs player Johnny Peters.



Dan Burke (Fr Sheehy's) got the first score on the board in the first minute with a lovely point after running clear. Michael Hennelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs) equalised after 5 minutes. It was a great tussle between both teams for the next five minutes as the game settled down and Dara Walsh fired over two quick points in the 10th minute with Dara O'Looney responding with a point from a free for Kilruane.



The game took off to another level after 16 minutes when Dara Walsh scored 2 fantastic goals in the space of a minute. He then fired over the next two points and Fr. Sheehy's led by 9 after 20 minutes 2-5 to 0-2.

Kilruane showed their mettle and determination by responding with a point from Dara O'Looney followed by three great goals in the space of two minutes from Michael Hennelly, John Hannan & Dara O'Looney even after allowing for some great saves by Harry Byrne in the Fr Sheehys goal. Dara O'Looney added a further point which was the final score of the first half. The game was now turned on it's head and Kilruane led by a point at half time 3-4 to 2-6.



Dara O'Looney was Kilruane's best player on the day & dazzled Fr Sheehy's with his speed & skill. Dara Walsh got his hat-trick after 30 minutes to put Fr. Sheehy's into the lead again.



Ryan Breidy at centre back and Dara English at midfield came into their own and won a lot of battles to keep the ball away from Kilruane's dangerous forwards. They both topped off their performances with two great points from play. John Hannan got a point for Kilruane & John Burke (Fr Sheehys) got the games last point in injury time.

Congratulations to Fr Sheehy's were the better team on the day & deserved their win. The game was played in a very sporting manner & the final score was not a reflection of Kilruane's performance who were always threatening.



It was fitting that satr man Dara Walsh collected the trophy from Chairman Tommy Landers to the delighted of the Sheehy crowd in attendance.



Fr. Sheehy’s: Harry Byrne, Conor English, Jack Sullivan, Cian McHugh, Ryan Breidy (0-1), Padraig Hickey, Dara English (0-1), John Burke (0-1), Fionn Leonard, Daniel Burke (0-1), Kian Coffey, Dara Walsh captain (3-9), Adam Sullivan, Cillian Browne, Sean Sullivan



Management : Liam Walsh, Declan English, Michael Leonard, Donie Burke.

Kilruane MacDonaghs: Cillian Franks, Fearghal Doheny, Johnny Naughnane, Fiachradh Ahearne Woods, Cormac Gaynor, Jack Quinlisk, Simon Austin Captain, William Jones, Michael Hennelly (1-01), John Hannan (1-01), Donnacha O'Meara, Dara O'Looney (1-03), Darragh White, Cathan Gaffney, Zack Clarke, Jack Kenneally

Ref: Tom McGrath – Loughmore Castleiney