Tipp junior and senior track and field championships were held at Templemore

The Tipperary Junior & Senior Track & Field Championships were held in Templemore on last weekend. It was a very welcome return tocompetitive action for all athletes following the lengthy layoff due to the ongoing pandemic.

All guidelines were strictly adhered to for both days.



In the junior women’s 100m, 1st Aisling Dwyer Moyne AC 13.19, 2nd Aoife Dwyer Moyne AC 13.30, 3rd Leona Maher Moyne AC 13.41 followed by Emma O Neill Carrick on Suir AC 13.50, Ava Rochford Nenagh Olympic 13.55, Alannah Dunford Templemore AC 13.79, Aoife O Shea Carrick on Suir 14.28, Marian Gilman Carrick on Suir 14.38.



The junior mens 100m saw 1st Armand Schoeman Templemore AC 11.58, 2nd Liam Tierney Borrisokane AC 12.14, 3rd Jordan Collins Templemore AC 12.32 followed by Michael Moylan Nenagh Olympic AC 12.67.



In the senior women’s 100m, 1st Fiona Walker Newport AC, 2nd Hazel Galloway Clonmel AC 16.35. The senior men’s 100m had 1st Josh O Dwyer Dundrum AC 11.50, 2nd Oscar Ottman Newport AC 11.99, 3rd Mark Ryan Nenagh Olympic AC 12.37.

The junior women’s 200m had 1st Katie Bergin Moyne AC 25.44, 2nd Aisling Dwyer Moyne AC 27.43, 3rd Aoife Dwyer Moyne AC 27.68, followed by Leona Maher Moyne Ac 27.75, Ava Rochford Nenagh Olympic AC 28.31, Keisha MCabe Templemore AC 29.14, Olivia Delargy Templemore AC34.04.



The junior men’s 100m saw 1st Padraic Hassett Nenagh Olympic AC 23.61, 2nd Lewis Doyle Nenagh Olympic AC 23.76, 3rd Mark Carroll Nenagh Olympic AC 23.87 followed by Michael Moylan Nenagh Olympic AC in 25.05.



The senior women’s 200m had Hazel Galloway Clonmel AC in 1st place with 36.06.



The senior men’s 200m, 1st Josh O Dwyer Dundrum AC 24.29, 2nd Mark Ryan Nenagh Olympic AC 25.36, 3rd Keith Fraher Carrick on Suir AC 33.05.



The junior women’s 400m, 1st Ailbhe O Neill Nenagh Olympic AC 1.03.10, 2nd Lorna O Shea Carrick on Suir AC 1.04.04.

The junior men’s 400m, 1st Padraic Hassett Nenagh Olympic AC 52.58, 2nd Tom McCutcheon Nenagh Olympic AC 54.40, 3rd Darragh Walsh Clonmel AC 55.73 followed by Dara Kennedy Newport AC 56.28, Jack Boland Clonmel AC 57.78, Thomas Smith Clonmel AC 62.27 and Conor O Loughlin Clonmel AC 66.73.

The senior women’s 400m saw Bernadette Spillane Moyne AC in 1st place with 1.07.95 while in the senior men’s 400m David Ryan Moycarkey Coolcroo AC was 1st with 49.53.



In the junior women’s 800m, 1st Gillian Hughes Clonmel AC 2.23.10, 2nd Hazel Brennan Clonmel AC 2.27.84, 3rd Ellen Bolger Carrick on Suir AC2.34.81 followed by Mary Cussen Moyne AC 2.43.83.



In the junior men’s 800m, Sean Hayes Nenagh Olympic AC 2.01.86, 2nd Darren O Dwyer Carrick on Suir AC 2.03.61, 3rd Mark Davidson Templemore AC 2.08.30.



The senior women’s 800m saw Sharon Cantwell Moyne AC in 1st with 2.36.19 while in the senior men’s 800m 1st Conor Ryan Templemore AC 2.00.99, Seamus Hogan Nenagh Olympic AC 2.01.06, 3rd Kevin Moore Dundrum AC 2.11.19.



In the junior women’s 1500m, 1st Hazel Brennan Clonmel AC 5.14, 2nd Cathy Dundon Thurles Crokes AC 5.15.

The junior men’s 1500m, 1st Darren O Dwyer Carrick on Suir AC 4.22, 2nd Conor Flaherty Clonmel AC 4.36, 3rd George O Leary Nenagh Olympic AC 4.43.



The senior women’s 1500m, 1st Ciara O Neill Clonmel AC 4.45.8, 2nd Sharon Cantwell Moyne AC 5.16.28.

The senior men’s 1500m saw Evan Fitzgearld Clonmel AC 1st 4.13.



In the junior women’s 3000m, 1st Ellen Bolger Carrick on Suir AC 11.47.56, 2nd Ceine Dullard Clonmel AC 12.37.46.

The junior men’s 3000m had Luke Purcell Nenagh Olympic AC 9.18.83, 2nd Jack Martin Templemore AC 10.20.98.

The junior women’s 5000m, 1st Emma Murray Clonmel AC 19.34.24, 2nd Ruby Carroll Clonmel AC 21.39.34.

The senior women’s 5000m saw 1st Hannah Steed Clonmel AC 18.33.66.



The Junior men’s 5000m had 1st Alex Crowley Thurles Crokes AC in 16.37.88.

The senior men’s 5000m, 1st Evan Fitzgerald Clonmel AC 15.10.47, 2nd Paul Minogue Clonmel AC 16.05.73, 3rd Kevin Moore Dundrum AC 16.13.41 followed by John Fitzgibbon Thurles Crokes AC 16.17.00, Derek Walsh Carrick on Suir AC 16.36.86, Michael O Sullivan Carrick on Suir 8.31.00, Paddy Bowden Moycarkey Coolcroo AC 18.55.00.



In the junior women’s 3k walk, 1st Grainne O Connor Clonmel AC 12.03 while in the junior men’s 5k walk 1st Sam O Sullivan Clonmel AC 9.02.



In the junior women’s long jump, 1st Grace Fitzgerald Tipperary Town AC 5.06, 2nd Emma O Neill Carrick on Suir AC 4.97, 3rd Aoife O Shea Carrick on Suir AC 4.64 followed by Alannah Dunford Templemore AC 4.47, Mary Cussan Moyne AC 3.90, Lisa Mooney Borrisokane AC 3.60.



In the junior men’s long jump, Liam Tierney Borrisokane AC was 1st in 5.43.

In the junior women’s triple jump, 1st Grace Fitzgerald Tipperary Town AC 10.86, 2nd Louisa Deasy Borrisokane AC 8.93, 3rd Olivia Moroney Borrisokane AC 8.52.



The junior women’s shot put 4kg saw Lisa Mooney Borrisokane AC take 1st with a throw of 6.50.

The junior men’s shot put 6kg section, 1st Jack Barnett Templemore AC11.95, 2nd Josh Delaney Nenagh Olympic AC 9.96, 3rd Liam Bergin Templemore AC 7.90.



The senior women’s shot put 4kg saw Fiona Hennessey Templemore AC ist with a throw of 9.27 while Marissa Hayes Templemore AC was 2nd with 8.39.



The senior men’s shot put 4kg saw Larry O Grady Mooreabbey Milers AC 1st with a throw of 9.01.

In the senior women’s discus 1kg, 1st Genevieve Rowland Templemore AC 25.70, 2nd Marissa Hayes Templemore AC 23.26, 3rd Katie Cozena Templemore AC 12.56.



In the senior men’s discus 2kg, 1st John Dwyer Templemore AC 40.46, 2nd Larry O Grady Mooreabbey Milers AC 25.79, 3rd Francis Gleeson Templemore AC 22.19.



The junior women’s 4kg hammer, 1st Gillian Hughes Templemore AC 33.66, 2nd Hazel Brennan Borrisokane AC 20.91.

The junior men’s hammer 6kg, 1st Azuolas Varnili Templemore AC 49.39, 2nd Jack Barnett Templemore AC 41.58, 3rd Emmet O Neill Carrick on Suir AC 36.55 followed by Bryan Quinn Templemore AC 28.93 and Liam Bergin Templemore AC 28.20.

The senior women’s hammer 4kg, 1st Fiona Hennessey Templemore AC 38.76, 2nd Genevieve Rowland Templemore AC 35.76, 3rd Katie Cozens Templemore AC 22.96.



The senior men’s hammer 7.56kg, 1st Liam Dwyer Templemore AC 51.35, 2nd Brian Naughton Nenagh Olympic AC 37.55, 3rd Mark O Brien Templemore AC 33.90 and Francis Gleeson Templemore AC with 23.57.



In the junior women’s javelin 600g, Kaley Cozens Templemore AC was 1st with a throw of 28.00.

Many thanks to Templemore AC for the use of their facilities.