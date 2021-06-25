Remarkable spread of clubs and divisions in Tipperary minor hurling panel selection

All four GAA divisions in County Tipperary are well represented in James Woodlock's county minor hurling panel which has just been announced.

Indeed the breakdown is very evenly balanced - the Mid has the highest number with 10 players selected, followed by the North with 9, the South with 7 and the West with 6.

There are six clubs from South Tipperary represented: St Mary's, Cahir, Fr Sheehy's, Carrick Swans, Ballylooby/Castlegrace and Fethard.

West Tipperary has four clubs amongst the 32-man panel: Cashel King Cormacs, Golden/Kilfeacle, Knockavilla/Donaskeigh Kickhams and Cappawhite.

The North is represented by seven different clubs: Nenagh Eire Og, Ballina, Templederry Kenyons, Borrisokane, Lorrha/Dorrha, Toomevara, Borris-Ileigh.

Mid Tipperary has five clubs involved in James Woodlock's panel: Boherlahan/Dualla, Durlas Og, Upperchurch/Drombane, Holycross/Ballycahill and Moycarkey Borris. Indeed the Durlas Og club is the best represented of all clubs in the county with four players included.

It is a remarkable distribution of representation for both clubs and divisions and testament to the outstanding work that is being done at underage level throughout the county.

The team go in action on Wednesday, July 14 against Kerry in the LIT Gaelic Grounds at 7.30pm.

Besides Manager James Woodlock, the backroom team comprises coach / selectors Conor O’Brien, Brendan Ferris, Damien Ryan and Cormac McGrath