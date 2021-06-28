What a goal! Another Tipperary striker on target in League of Ireland soccer

Cian Murphy from Ballylooby scored a cracking goal for Cork City FC in the League of Ireland First Division.

Jeddy Walsh

What a goal for Cian Murphy!


Congratulations to our own Cian Murphy who plays with Cork City in the League of Ireland First Division and scored a wonderful goal against league league leaders Shelbourne at Tolka Park last Friday night.

After the Dublin side had taken a 1-0 lead into half-time through Michael O'Connor, Cian levelled matters up with a cracking equaliser for Cork in the 49th minute. However Shels hit through Ryan Brennan in the 56th minute to secure a 2-1 win.

Cian is the second Tipperary player on the scoresheet of late in the League of Ireland First Division with Willie Armshaw from Cappawhite scoring also a few weeks back for Limerick city side Treaty United.

We wish Cian every success into the future and hopefully there will be more goals to follow. 
Cian is son of Sham and Honora Murphy, Burgess, Ballylooby.

