Swan GAA Club players represent Tipperary with pride

Several Swan members played for county teams or were selected to represent their county over the past week.

Jamie Holloway played in the blue and gold with the Tipperary U20 team that defeated Waterford in a challenge match at Pairc na nEalaí last Thursday.

The match was preparation for the team’s upcoming Munster championship.

Owen Harrigan was selected on the Tipperary Minor hurling panel while Claire Connolly was included in the U14 Tipperary camogie panel.

Meanwhile, Stefan Tobin, Rian Power and Ronan Redmond were selected for the South Tipperary U14 hurling panel.

The club congratulates all these players. It was a tough week on the playing pitches with all but one result going against Swan teams.

The Seniors continued their championship preparations on Sunday with a three point loss to Mullinahone in the County Senior Hurling League. They play Holycross/Ballycahill at Pairc na nEalaí on Sunday next at 12 noon.

The County Senior Hurling Championship Seamus O’Riain Cup draw took place.

Carrick Swan are drawn to play Burgess, Thurles Sarsfields and Kiladangan in Group 1. Fixtures are yet to be released.

The club congratulates the Junior B camogie team on achieving a great one point win over Kilkenny side Ballyragget last Thursday evening.

Unfortunately, the U15 footballers lost to St Patrick’s last Thursday evening in Cloneen and also lost to Ballingarry at Pairc na nEalaí last Saturday evening. These games concluded the group section of the championship. The Swan team are 3rd place in the table.

In other match news, the U13 B footballers lost to Mullinahone while the U13 D footballers lost to Moyle Rovers in a tightly fought game. The B team played Killenaule this Tuesday night on The Green while the D team await their next fixture in the shield competition.

The U11 hurlers travel to Goatenbridge to play Ballybacon/Grange next Sunday. Carrick Swan’s Summer Cúl Camp runs from July 12 to 16.

Spaces remaining are limited so parents are advised to sign up their child as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.

The club thanks O’Sullivan’s Centra, Carrick-on-Suir for their generous sponsorship of training tops for the U16 and Minor camogie teams. Photos of the presentation of the jerseys can be seen on the Swan Club Facebook page.

Lotto

Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were: 06, 20, 22, 23. The €5,250 jackpot wasn’t won. Three players matched three numbers and won €70 each.

This week’s jackpot is €5,500.