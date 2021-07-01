Check out all your Tipperary GAA club fixtures right here

There is a host of hurling and football action on in Tipperary this week
See all the fixtures for the coming days right here:
Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 4), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Clonakenny 19:45, Ref: Joe Leahy
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Templetuohy, (Round 4), Upperchurch-Drombane V Moyne/Templetuohy 20:00, Ref: P J Nolan
U19A Hurling 2021
Wed, 30 Jun, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Round 1), Boherlahan Dualla V Moycarkey-Borris 19:45, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Thu, 01 Jul, Venue: Toor Killinan, (Round 1), Thurles Sarsfields V Drom-Inch 19:45, Ref: John Butler
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 4), Holycross/Ballycahill V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: P J Nolan
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Littleton, (Round 4), Moycarkey-Borris V Drom-Inch 19:30, Ref: John Dooley
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Templemore, (Round 4), JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Sean Everard
Senior Football League 2021
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (Round 4), Ardfinnan V Moyle Rovers 20:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell
Wed, 30 Jun, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballyporeen 19:30, Ref: TBC
Wed, 30 Jun, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 4), Clonmel Commercials V Killenaule 20:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
West Tipp JHL B Division 1
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (Round 2), Rosegreen V EMLY 19:45, Ref: Richard O Connor
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Annacarty, (Round 2), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:45, Ref: Paddy Russell
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (Round 3), Rosegreen V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 19:45, Ref: Andrew Purcell
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Emly, (Round 3), EMLY V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:45, Ref: Richard O Connor
West Tipp JHL B Division 2
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Kilcommon, (Round 2), Sean Treacys V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:45, Ref: John Butler
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Golden, (Round 3), Golden-Kilfeacle V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:45, Ref: Donie Horan
West Tipp JHL B Division 3
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Round 2), Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite 19:45, Ref: Donie Horan
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Solohead, (Round 2), Solohead V Cashel King Cormacs 19:45, Ref: John Mc Cormack
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Cappawhite, (Round 3), Cappawhite V Cashel King Cormacs 19:45, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Solohead, (Round 3), Solohead V Arravale Rovers 19:45, Ref: Paddy Russell
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 Knockout
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Kickham Park Thurles, (Semi-Final), Thurles Gaels V Moycarkey-Borris 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, (Semi-Final), Thurles Sarsfields V Holycross/Ballycahill 12:00, Ref: TBC
"FBD Insurance" County Junior (A) Hurling Championship
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Final), Arravale Rovers V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:30, Ref: Peter Carroll
"FBD Insurance" County Junior (B) Hurling Championship
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Final), Cashel King Cormacs V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 12:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Littleton, (Round 4), Moycarkey-Borris V Mullinahone 19:30, Ref: Tom Mc Grath
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick, (Round 4), Carrick Swan V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:45, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C)
Thu, 01 Jul, Venue: Ballina, (Round 2), Ballina V Lorrha-Dorrha 20:00, Ref: Peter Carroll
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Round 4), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 12:00, Ref: David Ryan
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Cappawhite, (Round 4), Cappawhite V Carrick Davins 12:00, Ref: Phil Ryan
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A)
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Round 2), Arravale Rovers V Ardfinnan 12:00, Ref: Seanie Peters
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B)
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Kilsheelan, (Round 2), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V JK Brackens 20:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C)
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Rockwell Rovers V Ballyporeen 12:00, Ref: Michael Duffy
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Cahir V Aherlow 12:00, Ref: Cathal Boyle
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A)
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 2), Clonmel g V Fethard 19:45, Ref: Martin Doyle
FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B)
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Grangemockler, (Round 2), Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Commercials 12:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
South/West U17AFL Group A
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (5), Clonmel Commercials V Killenaule 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Clogheen, (5), Knockmealdown Gaels V Arravale Rovers 19:45, Ref: TBC
South/West U17AFL Group B
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Monroe, (5), Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 19:45, Ref: TBC
South/west U17BFL Group A
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Bansha, (5), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (5), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Grangemockler Ballyneale 19:45, Ref: TBC
South/West U17BFL Group B
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, (5), Ballingarry V St Patrick's 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Annacarty, (5), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Ardfinnan 19:45, Ref: TBC
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021
Wed, 30 Jun, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:45, Ref: John Butler
Thu, 01 Jul, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 1), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Upperchurch-Drombane 19:45, Ref: John Dooley
North Tipp Junior A Hurling League
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 2), Nenagh ire g V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: Ger Morris
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 3), Toomevara V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:30, Ref: Philip Shanahan
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 3), Nenagh ire g V Borris-Ileigh 19:30, Ref: Tommy Ryan
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Lorrha, (Round 3), Lorrha-Dorrha V Ballina 19:00, Ref: Alan Tierney
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Dolla, (Round 3), Silvermines V Nenagh ire g 19:30, Ref: Brendan Ryan
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Ballingarry (North), (Round 3), Knockshegowna V Kildangan 20:00, Ref: Ger Morris
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Moneygall, (Round 3), Moneygall V Borrisokane 19:00, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Kilcolman, (Round 3), Burgess V Portroe 19:00, Ref: Kieran Delaney
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 3), Toomevara V Templederry Kenyons 12:00, Ref: Gerry Treacy
