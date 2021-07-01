Check out all your Tipperary GAA club fixtures right here

Enda Meagher sends this ball in for Rathdowney Errill against Brian Leonard, Kilcormac-Killoughey who breaks his hurley in the challenge in the Leinster Club SHC at O'Connor Park.Picture: Alf Harvey.

There is a host of hurling and football action on in Tipperary this week 

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

There is a host of hurling and football action on in Tipperary this week 

See all the fixtures for the coming days right here:

Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 4), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Clonakenny 19:45, Ref: Joe Leahy
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Templetuohy, (Round 4), Upperchurch-Drombane V Moyne/Templetuohy 20:00, Ref: P J Nolan

U19A Hurling 2021
Wed, 30 Jun, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Round 1), Boherlahan Dualla V Moycarkey-Borris 19:45, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Thu, 01 Jul, Venue: Toor Killinan, (Round 1), Thurles Sarsfields V Drom-Inch 19:45, Ref: John Butler

Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 4), Holycross/Ballycahill V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: P J Nolan
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Littleton, (Round 4), Moycarkey-Borris V Drom-Inch 19:30, Ref: John Dooley
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Templemore, (Round 4), JK Brackens V Thurles Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Sean Everard

Senior Football League 2021
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Monroe, (Round 4), Ardfinnan V Moyle Rovers 20:00, Ref: Brian Tyrell
Wed, 30 Jun, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballyporeen 19:30, Ref: TBC
Wed, 30 Jun, Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round 4), Clonmel Commercials V Killenaule 20:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney

West Tipp JHL B Division 1
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (Round 2), Rosegreen V EMLY 19:45, Ref: Richard O Connor
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Annacarty, (Round 2), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:45, Ref: Paddy Russell
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (Round 3), Rosegreen V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 19:45, Ref: Andrew Purcell
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Emly, (Round 3), EMLY V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:45, Ref: Richard O Connor

West Tipp JHL B Division 2
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Kilcommon, (Round 2), Sean Treacys V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:45, Ref: John Butler
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Golden, (Round 3), Golden-Kilfeacle V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:45, Ref: Donie Horan

West Tipp JHL B Division 3
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Round 2), Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite 19:45, Ref: Donie Horan
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: Solohead, (Round 2), Solohead V Cashel King Cormacs 19:45, Ref: John Mc Cormack
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Cappawhite, (Round 3), Cappawhite V Cashel King Cormacs 19:45, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Solohead, (Round 3), Solohead V Arravale Rovers 19:45, Ref: Paddy Russell

Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 Knockout
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Kickham Park Thurles, (Semi-Final), Thurles Gaels V Moycarkey-Borris 12:00, Ref: TBC
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, (Semi-Final), Thurles Sarsfields V Holycross/Ballycahill 12:00, Ref: TBC

"FBD Insurance" County Junior (A) Hurling Championship
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Final), Arravale Rovers V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:30, Ref: Peter Carroll

"FBD Insurance" County Junior (B) Hurling Championship
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Final), Cashel King Cormacs V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 12:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Littleton, (Round 4), Moycarkey-Borris V Mullinahone 19:30, Ref: Tom Mc Grath
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick, (Round 4), Carrick Swan V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:45, Ref: Noel Cosgrave

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C)
Thu, 01 Jul, Venue: Ballina, (Round 2), Ballina V Lorrha-Dorrha 20:00, Ref: Peter Carroll

FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Round 4), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 12:00, Ref: David Ryan
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Cappawhite, (Round 4), Cappawhite V Carrick Davins 12:00, Ref: Phil Ryan

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (A)
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Round 2), Arravale Rovers V Ardfinnan 12:00, Ref: Seanie Peters

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (B)
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Kilsheelan, (Round 2), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V JK Brackens 20:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 1 (C)
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: New Inn, (Round 2), Rockwell Rovers V Ballyporeen 12:00, Ref: Michael Duffy
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, (Round 2), Cahir V Aherlow 12:00, Ref: Cathal Boyle

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (A)
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round 2), Clonmel g V Fethard 19:45, Ref: Martin Doyle

FBD Insurance - County Football League - Group 2 (B)
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Grangemockler, (Round 2), Grangemockler Ballyneale V Clonmel Commercials 12:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty

South/West U17AFL Group A
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (5), Clonmel Commercials V Killenaule 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Clogheen, (5), Knockmealdown Gaels V Arravale Rovers 19:45, Ref: TBC

South/West U17AFL Group B
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Monroe, (5), Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 19:45, Ref: TBC

South/west U17BFL Group A
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Bansha, (5), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (5), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Grangemockler Ballyneale 19:45, Ref: TBC

South/West U17BFL Group B
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, (5), Ballingarry V St Patrick's 19:45, Ref: TBC
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Annacarty, (5), ire g Annacarty/Donohill V Ardfinnan 19:45, Ref: TBC

Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021
Wed, 30 Jun, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:45, Ref: John Butler
Thu, 01 Jul, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 1), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Upperchurch-Drombane 19:45, Ref: John Dooley

North Tipp Junior A Hurling League
Tue, 29 Jun, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 2), Nenagh ire g V Toomevara 19:30, Ref: Ger Morris
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 3), Toomevara V Kilruane MacDonaghs 19:30, Ref: Philip Shanahan
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 3), Nenagh ire g V Borris-Ileigh 19:30, Ref: Tommy Ryan

North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Lorrha, (Round 3), Lorrha-Dorrha V Ballina 19:00, Ref: Alan Tierney
Mon, 05 Jul, Venue: Dolla, (Round 3), Silvermines V Nenagh ire g 19:30, Ref: Brendan Ryan

North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 2
Fri, 02 Jul, Venue: Ballingarry (North), (Round 3), Knockshegowna V Kildangan 20:00, Ref: Ger Morris
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Moneygall, (Round 3), Moneygall V Borrisokane 19:00, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick

North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 3
Sat, 03 Jul, Venue: Kilcolman, (Round 3), Burgess V Portroe 19:00, Ref: Kieran Delaney
Sun, 04 Jul, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 3), Toomevara V Templederry Kenyons 12:00, Ref: Gerry Treacy 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie