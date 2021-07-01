Mid Tipperary GAA Scene

Mid Junior Hurling Leagues



Sign On Templemore Division 1

Six teams in this division and at roughly the halfway point any of the six could make the knockout stages. Only Holycross remain unbeaten with two wins, they have other matters on their hands. Last Friday Loughmore Castleiney went top on score difference after beating JK Brackens. While Moycarkey Borris handed Thurles Sarsfields a second defeat in a row.



Doran Oil Division 2

Just the one game in division two as Boherlahan Dualla took advantage of a Gortnahoe Glengoole side whose minds were most likely on an upcoming county semi-final. That win puts Boherlahan on two wins from three and joint top of the group with further rounds to be played.



Templetouhy Bus & Cab Hire Division 3

Final rounds of games before the knockout stages and Moycarkey Borris added another win hitting four more goals to put them comfortably on top of their table. Moycarkey will be another tough game for Thurles Gaels in the semi-final. They finished second on score difference after a draw with Sarsfields on Sunday. For topping the group Sars will face Holycross Ballycahill with two wins from three. Dates for those fixtures to be confirmed.



Joe O’Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19 Hurling

Our referee’s will be on the road all week with the first games of the u19 hurling. Not only the ref’s will be at a few games this week, so will some of the players. We are all more than aware of the circumstances of the condensed season. Every effort is being made to get all games played with due consideration to the work load it brings. We wish all the young players the best as some make the step up to adult hurling.



County Finals

Representing the Mid this weekend will be Holycross Ballycahill in the Junior A & Gortnahoe Glengoole in the B. They take on West opponents in what will be two very tough matches. Mid board officers & delegates wish both clubs the very best and hope to have two more titles brought back to our proud division.



Match Day

Reminder that all games are ticket only entry. Tickets can be bought online with links available on social media and from club secretaries.