Tipperary will play Limerick in Munster senior hurling final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork venue set to host its first provincial senior hurling final

Seamus Callanan

Tipperary captain Seamus Callanan will lead his team into the Munster senior hurling championship final against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on July 18

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

The Munster senior hurling championship final between Tipperary and Limerick will be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The match goes ahead at 4.15pm next Sunday week, July 18.

This will be the first provincial senior hurling final to be played at the redeveloped Leeside venue.

Tipperary beat Clare and Limerick defeated Cork in the weekend's semi-finals.

Limerick and Tipperary last met in the Munster final in 2019, a game that resulted in a win for Limerick. That game was played at LIT Gaelic Grounds because of the home and away agreement between the counties.

The Munster senior hurling final was last played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in 2014, when Cork beat Limerick.

