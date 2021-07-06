Early spurt proves decisive for Emly in west Tipperary junior B hurling league

Emly picked up the points in their west Tipperary junior B hurling league clash with Rosegreen
Group 1:
Emly 2.21 Rosegreen 0.14 (14)
Emly got off the mark with a good away win over Rosegreen, in this Group 1 game in the Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West Tipperary Junior B hurling league.
With the O’Heney brothers in superb form, they raced into a 1.5 to 0.3 lead by the water break. Rosegreen were relying on the free taking of Ger Cummins to stay in the game but they trailed by nine points at the half time break, 1.12 to 0.6.
The trend continued throughout the second half, with Dean Heffernan and Andrew McGrath putting in some good work. A late goal from Paul O’Heney was the icing on the cake for Emly and they go into round three with a good chance of making the semi finals.
Emly: Aidan O’Heney (1.7), Paul O’Heney (1.5), Chris Hennessy (0.2), Shane Carroll (0.2), Dean Heffernan (0.2), Bob McIniry (0.1), Conor Bourke (0.1), Andrew McGrath (0.1).
Rosegreen: Ger Cummins (0.8), Nick Ryan (0.3), Daniel Hayde (0.2), Diarmuid Quinlan (0.1).
