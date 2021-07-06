Eire Og stay unbeaten in west Tipperary junior B hurling league

Easy win over Clonoulty/Rossmore

Eire Og stay unbeaten in west Tipp junior B hurling league

Ronan O'Brien scored five points for Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill in their win over Clonoulty/Rossmore

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Group 1:
Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 1.23 Clonoulty/Rossmore 1.10


Eire Og made it two wins from as many outings when they easily defeated Clonoulty at Annacarty.

With Ronan O’Brien and Ailbe Ryan in fine form, they led at the break 1.12 to Clonoulty’s 1.6.

Thomas Quinn got the Eire Og goal while the veteran Will Ryan was Clonoulty’s goal scorer, with Cathal Ryan (Raymond) and Paudie Coen getting some nice points.
Eire Og drove on after the break, adding a further eleven points to run out easy winners.
Scorers: Eire Og: Ronan O’Brien (0.5), Tomas Quinn (1.1), Connie Bradshaw (0.1), Cian Mooney (0.5), Ailbe Ryan (0.4), Paudie Bradshaw (0.4) Richard O’Doherty (0.2), Pat Ahern (0.1).
Clonoulty / Rossmore: Cathal Ryan (Raymond) (0.5), Kieran Carroll (0.3), Paudie Coen (0.2), Will Ryan (1.0).

