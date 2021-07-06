Tipperary player in the Irish U20 rugby squad for game against Italy

Fearghail O’Donoghue from Cashel has been named in the Irish U20 rugby squad for tomorrow's Six Nations game against Italy in Cardiff.
The second row forward, representing Cashel RFC and Munster, will be hoping to make his first appearance for the team.
He was previously named among the substitutes for the game against Wales a fortnight ago but wasn't introduced.
Tomorrow's game, which starts at 2pm, is live on RTÉ2 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland, while there will be live coverage on the Six Nations YouTube channel for supporters in the UK.
