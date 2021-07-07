Check out all your Tipperary GAA fixtures for the coming week

Check out all your Tipperary GAA fixtures right here
There is a lot of GAA action in Tipperary over the next week or so - check out all the games right here:
Crosco Cup
Wed, 07 Jul, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Quarter Final), Arravale Rovers V Cappawhite 19:30, Ref: Paddy Russell
Wed, 07 Jul, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Quarter Final), Cashel King Cormacs V Golden-Kilfeacle 19:30, Ref: Phil Ryan
Doran Oil Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 2
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Gortnahoe, (Round 4), Gortnahoe-Glengoole V Clonakenny 19:45, Ref: Joe Leahy
Fri, 09 Jul, Venue: Clonakenny, (Round 5), Clonakenny V Upperchurch-Drombane 19:45, Ref: Paddy Kenny
Fri, 09 Jul, Venue: Templetuohy, Tipperary, (Round 5), Moyne/Templetuohy V Boherlahan Dualla 19:45, Ref: Seamus Delaney
U19A Hurling 2021
Wed, 07 Jul, Venue: Outside Field Thurles, (Round 2), Thurles Sarsfields V Boherlahan Dualla 19:45, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Wed, 07 Jul, Venue: The Ragg, (Round 2), Drom-Inch V JK Brackens 19:45, Ref: Sean Everard
Sign On Templemore Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Div 1
Fri, 09 Jul, Venue: Castleiney, (Round 5), Loughmore-Castleiney V Moycarkey-Borris 19:30, Ref: Kevin Jordan
Fri, 09 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 5), Holycross/Ballycahill V JK Brackens 19:30, Ref: Michael Heffernan
Sat, 10 Jul, Venue: The Ragg, (Round 5), Drom-Inch V Thurles Sarsfields 00:00, Ref: TBC
Mon, 12 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 4), Holycross/Ballycahill V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: TBC
Senior Football League 2021
Wed, 07 Jul, Venue: Kilsheelan, (Round 5), Moyle Rovers V Clonmel Commercials 20:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
Wed, 07 Jul, Venue: Monroe, (Round 5), Killenaule V Cahir 20:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Wed, 07 Jul, Venue: Clogheen, (Round 5), Ballyporeen V Ardfinnan 20:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan
West Tipp JHL B Division 1
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Emly, (Round 3), EMLY V Clonoulty/Rossmore 19:45, Ref: Richard O Connor
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (Round 3), Rosegreen V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 19:45, Ref: Andrew Purcell
West Tipp JHL B Division 2
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Golden, (Round 3), Golden-Kilfeacle V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 19:45, Ref: Donie Horan
West Tipp JHL B Division 3
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Solohead, (Round 3), Solohead V Arravale Rovers 19:45, Ref: Paddy Russell
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Cappawhite, (Round 3), Cappawhite V Cashel King Cormacs 19:45, Ref: Fergal Horgan
Templetuohy Bus and Cab Hire Mid Tipperary Junior Hurling League Division 3 Knockout
Sat, 10 Jul, Venue: Toor Killinan, (Final), Thurles Sarsfields V Thurles Gaels 17:00, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (A)
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Cloughjordan, (Round 3), Kilruane MacDonaghs V Toomevara 12:00, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Borrisoleigh, (Round 3), Borris-Ileigh V Loughmore-Castleiney 12:00, Ref: Philip Kelly
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 1 (B)
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Templemore, (Round 3), JK Brackens V Roscrea 12:00, Ref: John Dooley
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: MacDonagh Park , (Round 3), Nenagh Éire Óg V Thurles Sarsfields 12:00, Ref: Kieran Delaney
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (A)
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Clonoulty, (Round 3), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Drom-Inch 12:00, Ref: Conor Doyle
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Drombane, (Round 3), Upperchurch-Drombane V Kildangan 12:00, Ref: John Mc Cormack
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 2 (B)
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Littleton, (Round 4), Moycarkey-Borris V Mullinahone 19:30, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Tue, 06 Jul, Venue: Páirc na nEalaí, Carrick, (Round 4), Carrick Swan V Holycross/Ballycahill 19:45, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 5), Holycross/Ballycahill V Moycarkey-Borris 11:00, Ref: Joe Leahy
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Mullinahone, (Round 5), Mullinahone V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 12:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (A)
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Clonakenny, (Round 3), Clonakenny V Newport 12:00, Ref: Gerry Treacy
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (B)
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Round 3), St Mary's V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 12:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round 3), Cashel King Cormacs V Killenaule 12:00, Ref: Kevin Jordan
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League Group 3 (C)
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Portroe, (Round 3), Portroe V Ballina 12:00, Ref: Alan Tierney
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Templederry, (Round 3), Templederry Kenyons V Lorrha-Dorrha 12:00, Ref: Peter Carroll
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (A)
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Kilsheelan, (Round 5), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Cappawhite 12:00, Ref: Philip Keane
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (Round 5), Carrick Davins V Ballingarry 12:00, Ref: Michael Kennedy
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (B)
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Sean Treacy Park, (Round 3), Arravale Rovers V Moyle Rovers 12:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Goatenbridge, (Round 3), Ballybacon/Grange V Golden-Kilfeacle 12:00, Ref: David Grogan
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (C)
Fri, 09 Jul, Venue: Moneygall, (Round 3), Moneygall V Drom-Inch 19:30, Ref: Pat O Mahony
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Clonoulty, (Round 3), Clonoulty/Rossmore V Ballinahinch 15:00, Ref: P J Nolan
FBD Insurance - County Hurling League - Group 4 (D)
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Round 3), Boherlahan Dualla V Shannon Rovers 12:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Sun, 11 Jul, Venue: Borrisokane, (Round 3), Borrisokane V Moyne/Templetuohy 12:00, Ref: John Cleary
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire U19B Hurling 2021
Wed, 07 Jul, Venue: Drombane, (Round 2), Upperchurch-Drombane V Loughmore-Castleiney 19:30, Ref: Martin Ryan (Murty)
Wed, 07 Jul, Venue: Holycross, (Round 2), Holycross/Ballycahill V Durlas Óg 19:45, Ref: Michael Heffernan
North Tipp Junior A Hurling League
Fri, 09 Jul, Venue: Cloughjordan, (Round 4), Kilruane MacDonaghs V Borris-Ileigh 19:45, Ref: Alan Tierney
Sat, 10 Jul, Venue: Saint Michaels Park Toomevara, (Round 4), Toomevara V Roscrea 19:30, Ref: Gerry Treacy
North Tipp Junior B Hurling Group 1
Sat, 10 Jul, Venue: Lorrha, (Round 2), Lorrha-Dorrha V Silvermines 19:00, Ref: Ger Morris
