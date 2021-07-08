Great win for Carrick Swans' junior B camogie team in county Tipperary league

Our senior hurling game against Holycross/Ballycahill took place at Pairc na nEalaí. It was our last game in this year’s County Hurling League.
Our Junior B Camogie ladies had a super win in their County League game against Gortnahoe, at Pairc na nEalaí on Thursday evening last. The score was Swan 4-5 Gortnahoe 1-11.
This coming Thursday our U15s play their football shield semi-final against the Grangemockler/Carrick Davins combination team.
Last week, our U13s Bs beat Killenaule on The Green in a good competitive game while on Thursday our U11s take on Newcastle on The Green in their next football game.
The club would like to wish Bobby Dalton, our U6 player who is in hospital at the moment, a very speedy recovery. We will see you back training soon from all your coaches and teammates.
Over the weekend, we finally got to present 2020 Camogie Player of the Year Emma O’Halloran with her award.
The club extends a huge thanks to Killian Keever of Keever’s pub, Faugheen for their very generous sponsorship of windcheaters for our junior camogie ladies. It’s very much appreciated by all in the club.
Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 05 – 10 – 13 – 28. The jackpot was €5,500 and there was no winner. Eleven match threes wins €30 each. Next week’s jackpot is €5,750. The club thanks you sincerely for supporting the lotto.
Carrick Swan extends its sympathy to the Byrne family of Ballylynch and Ballyneale on their recent bereavement.

