Tipp's Brendan Cummins is on Croke Park committee to examine the sliothar

Brendan Cummins - stepping down as the minder of the Tipperary net.

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The Ballybacon Grange man is joined by six others on the committee

The GAA has appointed a Digital Sliotar Work Group and former Tipperary hurling All Star goalie Brendan Cummins is part of it.

The current RTE analyst who was a dual star in his day will be part of the group which will have draft recommendations finalised by September for Central Council.

The GAA's appointment comes with the inteention of overseeing the regulation of the production of sliotars for use in official GAA competitions.

The group is comprised of Chairperson - Ned Quinn (Mooncoin); Louise Conlon (Clane & Croke Park - Camogie); Bob Ryan (Inniscarra); Terry Reilly (Gort na Móna); Eoin Mac Donnacha (Baile an Doirín): Brendan Cummins (Ballybacon Grange); Pat Daly (Ratoath and Croke Park).

The group met for the first time last week and is scheduled to meet again this week.


