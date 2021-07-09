Tipperary ladies football name u14 panel for the campaign which begins on July 20
Tipperary will take on Kerry in the first round
The Tipperary LGFA U14 Panel for 2021 has been announced this week and is as follows;
Caoilinn Grogan (Aherlow), Sinead O’Carroll (Ardfinnan), Lily Maher, Kate Cremins (Arravale Rovers), Aoibhe Maher, Katie Kelly (Ballyporeen), Isobel O’Donnell, Sarah English (Brian Borus), Siobhan Reidy (Cahir) Sarah Moore, Emaleigh Cuddihy, Meah Cuddihy (Fethard), Leah McGrath, Anna Phelan, Molly Crowe (Galtee Rovers), Ellen Ryan, Isabelle Carr (Holycross/Ballycahill), Gemma O’Connell (Lattin/Cullen), Emily Carroll, Sophie Coughlan, Aoife Shelly (Moycarkey/Borris), Reah Sweeney (Moyne/Templetuohy), Rachael O’Meara (Mullinahone), Ciara Fitzpatrick (Rockwell Rovers), Mollie Ryan, Maeve Cunneen, Clodagh Daly (Silvermines/St. Odhran’s), Ailíse Fitzgerald (St. Patricks), Julie Grey (Templemore), Leanna Coppinger, Caoimhe Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)
The format for this year’s Munster U14 Championship is as follows;
Group A -Cork, Kerry, Tipperary
Group B- Clare, Waterford, Limerick
Top 2 teams in Group A play in A Final
Bottom of Group A & top team in Group B play in B Final
2nd & 3rd in Group B play in C Final
Result on the day of all games
Group A Group B
Round 1- 20th July Kerry V Tipperary Cork bye Clare V Limerick Waterford bye
Round 2- 27th July Cork V Kerry Tipperary bye Limerick V Waterford Clare bye
Round 3 – 3rd August Tipperary V Cork Kerry bye Waterford V Clare Limerick bye
Finals U14 A, U.14B & U.14C 14th/15th August
