West Tipperary Junior B hurling league up-date

Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West JBH League Round-up

Reporting: John O’Shea

The 2021 Maria Marron Palmers Hill Stud West JBH League continued on Tuesday last with Round 3 games in all 3 groups.

Group 1:

Emly 5.11 (26) Clonoulty / Rossmore 2.17 (23)

Emly continued their good run in this Maria Marron Palmershill Stud West Junior B League, with a three point victory over Clonoulty at Emly on Tuesday night. This was a highly entertaining game with the home side’s ability to score goals at vital times the big difference between the sides. The first half was a fairly even affair with neither side able to dominate. Joey Lonergan’s goal just before half time gave Emly a slim interval lead, 2.6 to 0.11.

The trend continued throughout the second half, with further goals from James Cunningham and Joey Lonergan to keep them ahead. Will Ryan’s late goal for Clonoulty closed the gap but Emly held out and advance to the semi final.

Emly; Joey Lonergan (3.1), James Cunningham (2.0), Aidan O’Heney (0.4), Paul O’Heney (0.1), Declan Hennessy (0.1), John O’Brien (0.4).

Clonoulty / Rossmore: Cathal Ryan (Raymond) (0.8), Kieran Carroll (0.3), Aaron Kennedy (1.1), Oisin Fryday (0.2), Will Ryan (1.0), Nicky Kearns (0.1), Gary Donnelly (0.1), Paul Hayes (0.1),

Eire Og Annacarty Donohill 1.15(18) Rosegreen 0.11 (11)

Eire Og made it three wins from as many outings when they defeated Rosegreen on Tuesday night last at Rosegreen. The home side had the better of the first half exchanges and led at the break by three points, 0.6 to 0.3

After the break Eire Og upped the tempo and with Ronan O’Brien, Connie Bradshaw and Cian Mooney to the fore ran out easy winners at the end, to qualify for the semi finals.

Scorers; Eire Og; Ronan O’Brien (0.7), John Quinn (0.1), Connie Bradshaw (0.3), Cian Mooney (1.0), Cian Ryan (0.1), Paudie Bradshaw (0.2), Mike O’Brien(0.1).

Group 2:

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 4.11(23) Golden/Kilfeacle 0.10 (10)

Kickhams qualified for the semi-finals when they overcame the home side at Golden, in what was a close contest up to the final ten minutes. A Joe Griffey goal before the break easing Kickhams to a five point half time lead, 1.7 to 0.5

Christopher Ryan kept Golden in contention from placed balls but a late surge from Kickhams which yielded two late goals from Ben Ryan and Jack Breen from a long range free ensured victory.

Kickhams; Conor Horgan (1.3), Ben Ryan (1.2), Joe Griffey (1.1), Jack Breen (1.0), Conor O’Dwyer (0.2), Peter Comerford (0.2), Cathal Duggan (0.1).

Golden/Kilfeacle: Christopher Ryan (0.7), Charles Walsh (0.1), John Corry (0.1), John Colohan (0.1).

Group 3.

Cappawhite 3.23 (32) Cashel King Cormacs 3.5 (14)

Cappawhite maintained the recent good run when overcoming the challenge of an understrength Cashel team at Cappawhite in this Round 3 game. Three first half goals from Eanna Heffernan, Jack Armshaw and Gearoid Lennon gave Cappa a commanding lead at the interval, 3.11 to 2.2, the Cashel goals coming from Ryan O’Sullivan and Niall Lafan.

Cappawhite continued their dominance after the break and despite a Cashel goal from Robert White, ran out easy winners to qualify for the semi finals.

Cappawhite: Jack Armshaw (1.2), Gearoid Lennon (1.2), Eanna Heffernan (1.0), Colm O’Dwyer (0.7), Michael O’Neill (0.1), Ciaran Doody (0.2), Mikey O’Brien (0.2), Ben White (0.4), Eoghan Murray (0.1), Mark Treacy (0.1), Eoghan Ryan (0.1).

Cashel King Cormacs: Ryan O’Sullivan (1.0), Niall Laffan (1.0), Robert white (1.0), Davy Clarke (0.3), Murragh McDermott (0.2)