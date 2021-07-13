Tipperary minor hurling team to play Kerry is announced

Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock
The Tipperary minor hurlers commence their campaign this Wednesday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick when they play Kerry in the Munster championship quarter-final at 7.30pm.
Manager James Woodlock, along with selectors Damien Ryan, Brendan Ferris, Cormac McGrath and Conor O'Brien have named the following team and substitutes for the game -
Eoin Horgan
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Ciaran Woodlock
Durlas Óg
Jack Quinlan
Fethard
Jack Collins
Ballina
Stephen Walsh
Moycarkey Borris
Joe Egan
Moycarkey Borris
Ronan Connolly
Cashel King Cormacs
Philip Hayes
Durlas Óg
Ben Currivan
Golden Kilfeacle
Tauri Shayanewako
Nenagh Eire Óg
Conor Martin
Cappawhite
Paddy McCormack
Borris-Ileigh
Orrin Jones
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
Darragh Guinan
Lorrha Dorrha
Darragh Minogue
Durlas Óg
Substitutes -
Adam Brannigan
St Mary's
Tom Delaney
Cahir
Ciaran Foley
Borrisokane
Owen Harrigan
Carrick Swans
Oisin Maher
Cahir
David McGrath
Cashel King Cormacs
Chris O'Donnell
Ballylooby Castlegrace
Sam O'Farrell
Nenagh Eire Óg
Paddy Phelan
Upperchurch-Drombane
