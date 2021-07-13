Tipperary minor hurling team to play Kerry is announced

Match goes ahead in Limerick on Wednesday evening

James Woodlock

Tipperary minor hurling manager James Woodlock

The Tipperary minor hurlers commence their campaign this Wednesday evening in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick when they play Kerry in the Munster championship quarter-final at 7.30pm.

Manager James Woodlock, along with selectors Damien Ryan, Brendan Ferris, Cormac McGrath and Conor O'Brien have named the following team and substitutes for the game -

  
Eoin Horgan
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Ciaran Woodlock
Durlas Óg

Jack Quinlan
Fethard
 
Jack Collins
Ballina
 
Stephen Walsh
Moycarkey Borris
 
Joe Egan
Moycarkey Borris

Ronan Connolly
Cashel King Cormacs

Philip Hayes
Durlas Óg

Ben Currivan
Golden Kilfeacle

Tauri Shayanewako
Nenagh Eire Óg

Conor Martin
Cappawhite
 
Paddy McCormack
Borris-Ileigh
 
Orrin Jones
Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
 
Darragh Guinan
Lorrha Dorrha
 
Darragh Minogue
Durlas Óg
 
 
Substitutes - 
 
Adam Brannigan
St Mary's

 
Tom Delaney
Cahir

 
Ciaran Foley
Borrisokane

 
Owen Harrigan
Carrick Swans

 
Oisin Maher
Cahir

 
David McGrath
Cashel King Cormacs

 
Chris O'Donnell
Ballylooby Castlegrace

 
Sam O'Farrell
Nenagh Eire Óg

 
Paddy Phelan 
Upperchurch-Drombane

