'Home of Hogan' club proudly represented on Tipperary U-20 football panel

Michael Hogan’s grand niece Louise Hogan, who unveiled the statue; and his nephew Eamon Hogan at the ceremony in Grangemockler last Sunday morning. Picture: John Kelly
GRANGEMOCKLER/BALLYNEALE COUNTY STARS
Congratulations to the Tipperary U-20 football team who overcame Limerick in the Munster Championship and will now face Waterford in the semi-final this week.
The Grangemockler/Ballyneale club, home of Michael Hogan after home the main stand in Croke Park is named, was well represented with no fewer than five players named on the match day squad. Seán Daly, Leon Kennedy, Ben Comerford, Mikey Lyons and Mark O'Meara.
Best wishes for the semi-final tomorrow night (Thursday) when Tipperary play Waterford in Semple Stadium with throw-in at 7.30 pm.
