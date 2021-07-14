'Home of Hogan' club proudly represented on Tipperary U-20 football panel

GAELIC FOOTBALL

Michael Hogan statue

Michael Hogan’s grand niece Louise Hogan, who unveiled the statue; and his nephew Eamon Hogan at the ceremony in Grangemockler last Sunday morning. Picture: John Kelly

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

GRANGEMOCKLER/BALLYNEALE COUNTY STARS


Congratulations to the Tipperary U-20 football team who overcame Limerick in the Munster Championship and will now face Waterford in the semi-final this week.

The Grangemockler/Ballyneale club, home of Michael Hogan after home the main stand in Croke Park is named, was well represented with no fewer than five players named on the match day squad. Seán Daly, Leon Kennedy, Ben Comerford, Mikey Lyons and Mark O'Meara. 
Best wishes for the semi-final tomorrow night (Thursday) when Tipperary play Waterford in Semple Stadium with throw-in at 7.30 pm.

Tipperary name U20 football team for tonight's championship clash with Limerick

Clonmel Commercials' Sean O'Connor captains the side

