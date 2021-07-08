Tipperary name U20 football team for tonight's championship clash with Limerick

Sean O'Connor of Clonmel Commercials is captain of the Tipperary U20 football team
Ahead of their Munster Under 20 football championship quarter final clash with Limerick, Tipperary manager Paddy Christie and his management team have named the team that will take to the field in Semple Stadium this evening, Thursday for a 7.30pm throw in.
Clonmel Commercials' Sean O'Connor will captain the team while Mark O'Meara of Grangemockler-Ballyneale is the team's vice- captain. However due to injury both Mark O'Meara and Rory Collins were not considered for this game.
The Tipperary Under 20 team is
Callan Scully
Nenagh Eire Og
Sean Daly
Grangemockler Ballyneale
Tadhg Condon
Clonmel Commercials
Brian McKeown
Moyle Rovers
Emmet Butler
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Billy O'Connor
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Leon Kennedy
Grangemockler Ballyneale
Cathal Deeley
Clonmel Commercials
Kevin Grogan
Cahir
Conor Cadell
JK Brackens
Ryan Walsh
Fethard
Jamie Holloway
Carrick Swans
Mark O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials
Barry Kehoe
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Sean O Connor
Clonmel Commercials
Substitutes -
Cian O'Mahony
Ardfinnan
Ben Comerford
Grangemockler Ballyneale
Jamie Duncan
Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
Christy English
Ballyporeen
Jake Kiely
Cahir
Mikey Lyons
Grangemockler Ballyneale
Jason Madigan
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Conor McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
Matthew Power
Ballina
Tipp's Brendan Cummins is on Croke Park committee to examine the sliothar
The Ballybacon Grange man is joined by six others on the committee
Sophie Moynihan ran in the U13 600 metres at the Munster Juvenile Track and Field championship in Cork
Ann Marie Halpin and Cliona Hurst lead a group over Knocklofty Bridge during the Boston Scientific Half Marathon
