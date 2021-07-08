Tipperary name U20 football team for tonight's championship clash with Limerick

Clonmel Commercials' Sean O'Connor captains the side

Sean O'Connor

Sean O'Connor of Clonmel Commercials is captain of the Tipperary U20 football team

Ahead of their Munster Under 20 football championship quarter final clash with Limerick, Tipperary manager Paddy Christie and his management team have named the team that will take to the field in Semple Stadium this evening, Thursday for a 7.30pm throw in.

Clonmel Commercials' Sean O'Connor will captain the team while Mark O'Meara of Grangemockler-Ballyneale is the team's vice- captain. However due to injury both Mark O'Meara and Rory Collins were not considered for this game.

The Tipperary Under 20 team is

Callan Scully
Nenagh Eire Og

 
Sean Daly
Grangemockler Ballyneale

 
Tadhg Condon
Clonmel Commercials

 
Brian McKeown
Moyle Rovers

 
Emmet Butler
Kilsheelan Kilcash

 
Billy O'Connor
Kilsheelan Kilcash

 
Leon Kennedy
Grangemockler Ballyneale

 
Cathal Deeley
Clonmel Commercials

 
Kevin Grogan
Cahir

 
Conor Cadell
JK Brackens
 
Ryan Walsh
Fethard

 
Jamie Holloway
Carrick Swans

 
Mark O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials

 
Barry Kehoe
Kilsheelan Kilcash

 
Sean O Connor
Clonmel Commercials
 
Substitutes - 
 
Cian O'Mahony
Ardfinnan

 
Ben Comerford
Grangemockler Ballyneale

 
Jamie Duncan
Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

 
Christy English
Ballyporeen

 
Jake Kiely
Cahir

 
Mikey Lyons
Grangemockler Ballyneale

 
Jason Madigan
Kilsheelan Kilcash

 
Conor McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney

 
Matthew Power
Ballina

Tipp's Brendan Cummins is on Croke Park committee to examine the sliothar

The Ballybacon Grange man is joined by six others on the committee

