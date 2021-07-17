Another big win in Tipperary for Slievenamon ladies against Clonmel Golf Club

Challenge Cup run continues

It was the case of another week, another sterling performance from the Slievenamon Ladies last week.

Hot on the heels of their victory over Tipperary Golf Club in the Challenge Cup the previous weekend, the Lisronagh Ladies went on to win against Clonmel in the Minor Cup on Monday.

It was a great testament to their own dogged determination and the coaching skills of Marian Power. The competition from Clonmel was intense but the Slievenamon Ladies prevailed in the end and lived to fight another day.

Details on the next round are still pending but is expected to take place on July 17, so there will be much intense training being undertaken in the meantime.

Competitions in full swing

The competition season at Slievenamon is now in full swing.

This weekend saw the Vice Captain's Prize being played, and Vice Captain Tony Condon lead out a full field on Saturday as he teed off. The golf calendar is getting busier week on week, with the Gents Club now holding the new Better Ball Competition mid-week, The Open Qualifiers on Fridays, Weekend Singles at the weekends (obviously!) and the Monthly Medal each month (obviously again), with qualifiers for the McGarry Cup to commence next month.

On the Ladies side, apart from our teams in the Challenge and Minor Cup, domestic competitions include the McGarry Cup this weekend, the weekly 9 hole and 18 hole Sunday/Tuesday competitions and the Thursday 12 hole Scramble.

There is something there for everyone and both the Ladies and Gents Clubs are anxious to encourage all comers to participate and join in the fun.

The welcome return of our Golf Pro Colin O’Gorman on July 24will give anyone wanting an edge an opportunity to pick up some new skills!

JUNIOR GOLF

Our Juniors have already settled in well now the Junior Coaching has resumed. Michael O’Meara, the Junior Secretary, and his team of mentors are to be commended for their dedication and commitment to the Juniors, and they go above and beyond in making sure all the Juniors are taken care of.

Results

Results from last week are as follows:

Gents Club

Men's July Monthly Medal: 1st, Ernie Makim 63, Gross, Pat McCarthy 65, 2nd, James Lonergan 65, 3rd, Anthony Norris 66

Open Qualifier 2 July: 1st, Craig Spillane 45, 2nd, David Cairns 44, 3rd, Ernie Makim 42, 4th, Pat Brett 41

Ladies Competition Results, Bi-Monthly May/June: 1st, Vera Power 81, 2nd, Geraldine Bartley 79, 3rd, Rosa Gardiner 77

12 Hole Stableford 1 July: 1st, Anna Ahearne 29, 2nd, Roseanne Carew 27, 3rd, Margaret Comerford 26

Sunday/Tuesday 18 Hole Stableford: 1st , Carmel Williams 44, 2nd, Breda Foley 42 (count back), 3rd, Marie Holohan 42.

Sunday/Tuesday 9 hole Competition: 1st , Kathleen Kelly 19, 2nd, Laois Power 19