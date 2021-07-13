Painted stones in every county, including Tipperary, for virtual women's mini marathon

The Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon is delighted to announce an exciting new national collaboration with Ciaróg Eile - #PowerOfMe Power Up.

Ciaróg Eile consists of Paula Mongey and her son Teddy, who started to paint stones during lockdown in 2020, and leave them in public places around the country, including in Tipperary, for people to find to make them feel happy.

To celebrate this year’s event, Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon is joining forces with Ciaróg Eile to design themed stones, which will be placed in every county in the country for people to find, including Tipperary. The stones will feature a #PowerOfMe message, which is the theme of this year’s race.

Anyone who finds a #PowerOfMe stone is asked to take a selfie with the stone wherever they find it and share it to the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon and Ciaróg Eile Facebook or Instagram pages. The first person in each county to share their selfie with the stone will win a Just Eat voucher.

In addition, the event is inviting women all over the country and their friends and families to Power Up, by sharing the positivity and designing their own #PowerOfMe themed stones, with the best designs also winning Just Eat vouchers.

Paula Mongey of Ciaróg Eile said: “We’re so happy to be painting stones for the Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon this year, to help to spread their ‘Power Of Me’ message to everyone around the country.

"One thing we have learned from the past year is that we all have an inherent power and resilience, not only to keep ourselves going but to empower others along the way. Kindness is a superpower, no matter how small the gesture and we hope that whoever finds our stones will continue to spread the ‘Power Of Me’ message.”

The 2021 Vhi Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon, now in its 39th year, will take place on Sunday September 19 with the help of the brand-new Official Event App that has been developed to support those looking to walk, jog and run the 10km route anywhere in the country.

Enter today at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie