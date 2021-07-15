Carrick Swan drawn against Mullinahone in south Tipperary senior hurling championship

Our Junior Camogie team continued their recent good form with an impressive performance in their county league game against Ballingarry on Saturday evening, winning on a scoreline of Swan 3-8 Ballingarry 0-11.



SENIOR HURLING



Our senior hurlers concluded their 2021 county senior hurling league with a 5-point loss to Holycross Ballycahill at Pairc na nEalaí on Tuesday last in a super game that was tit for tat up to the last few minutes. A late Holycross goal meant that they pulled away slightly in the end. Our seniors play their opening round of the Seamus O’Riain Cup on the weekend of August 29.

Last week, the draws for the South senior hurling championship were also made. We drew Mullinahone which is a repeat of the 2020 semi-final. No fixture is available for this game yet.

Our U17s began the inaugural Mid/South/West A Hurling League on Monday evening at Pairc na nEalaí when we took on Arravale Rovers of Tipperary Town. You can check the result of that game on our Facebook page.

Next Monday we take on Moycarkey Borris in Littleton with a 7.45pm throw-in.

Our u15 footballers had a convincing win in their Shield semi-final against the combination team made up of Grangemockler and Carrick Davins last week. We take on Cahir in the Shield Final this coming Thursday with the venue not yet known. Best of luck to our players and mentors.

Our u13 D team had a good win in the Football Shield quarter final against Ballylooby on Saturday evening. Well done boys. This coming Wednesday we travel to Mullinahone to take on Ballingarry in the semi-final. That game throws in at 8pm. Best of luck to our players and mentors.

Our u13 B team take on Ballylooby in the South quarter final on Tuesday evening on The Green. The game throws in at 7pm. Best of luck lads.



CUL CAMPS



Over 140 kids are attending our Cúl Camps this week at Pairc na nEalaí with the kids enjoying the camp immensely again this year. The camp finishes up on Friday, and the club would like to thank all the helpers and coaches once again this year.

We also say a special thanks to Siobhán O’Dwyer who has once again organised a great event for the kids.

LOTTO



Last week’s Carrick Swan lotto numbers were 02 – 08 – 18 – 23. The jackpot was €5,750 and there was no winner. Four match 3s win €50 each. Next week’s Jackpot is €6,000.

The club would like to thank you sincerely for supporting our lotto.

Your support helps our young players and also helps our field development project. You can purchase your lotto tickets online, here: www.carrickswan.com/lotto.