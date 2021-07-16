One change on Tipperary hurling team for Sunday's Munster final

Alan Flynn given the nod to start in place of John McGrath

Seamus Kennedy

Seamus Kennedy is on the Tipperary team to play Limerick in Sunday's Munster senior hurling final

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Tipperary have made one change from the side that beat Clare in the semi-final for Sunday's Munster senior hurling final against holders Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4.15pm).

Kiladangan's Alan Flynn comes into the team in place of John McGrath.

The team is 

Barry Hogan 
Kiladangan 

  
Cathal Barrett 
Holycross-Ballycahill 
 
  
Padraic Maher 
Thurles Sarsfields 
 
  
Ronan Maher 
Thurles Sarsfields 
 
  
Seamus Kennedy 
St Mary's 
 
  
Brendan Maher 
Borris-Ileigh 

  
Barry Heffernan 
Nenagh Éire Óg  
 
  
Noel McGrath 
Loughmore-Castleiney 
 
  
Alan Flynn 
Kiladangan 
 
  
Jason Forde 
Silvermines 
 
  
Michael Breen 
Ballina 
 
  
Dan McCormack 
Borris-Ileigh 
 
  
John O'Dwyer 
Killenaule 
 
  
Seamus Callanan 
Drom-Inch 
 
  
Jake Morris 
Nenagh Éire Óg  
  
  
 Substitutes - 
  
Brian Hogan 
Lorrha-Dorrha 

  
Robert Byrne 
Portroe 
 
  
Paddy Cadell 
JK Brackens 
 
  
Eoghan Connolly 
Cashel King Cormacs 
 
  
Willie Connors 
Kiladangan 
 
  
Paul Flynn 
Kiladangan 
 
  
Mark Kehoe 
Kilsheelan-Kilcash 
 
  
Brian McGrath 
Loughmore-Castleiney 
 
  
John McGrath 
Loughmore-Castleiney 
 
  
Niall O'Meara 
Kilruane MacDonaghs 
 
  
James Quigley 
Kiladangan  

Goals will be key to Munster final success, says Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy

'My forwards are in good form and in good shape'

