One change on Tipperary hurling team for Sunday's Munster final

Seamus Kennedy is on the Tipperary team to play Limerick in Sunday's Munster senior hurling final
Tipperary have made one change from the side that beat Clare in the semi-final for Sunday's Munster senior hurling final against holders Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh (4.15pm).
Kiladangan's Alan Flynn comes into the team in place of John McGrath.
The team is
Barry Hogan
Kiladangan
Cathal Barrett
Holycross-Ballycahill
Padraic Maher
Thurles Sarsfields
Ronan Maher
Thurles Sarsfields
Seamus Kennedy
St Mary's
Brendan Maher
Borris-Ileigh
Barry Heffernan
Nenagh Éire Óg
Noel McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
Alan Flynn
Kiladangan
Jason Forde
Silvermines
Michael Breen
Ballina
Dan McCormack
Borris-Ileigh
John O'Dwyer
Killenaule
Seamus Callanan
Drom-Inch
Jake Morris
Nenagh Éire Óg
Substitutes -
Brian Hogan
Lorrha-Dorrha
Robert Byrne
Portroe
Paddy Cadell
JK Brackens
Eoghan Connolly
Cashel King Cormacs
Willie Connors
Kiladangan
Paul Flynn
Kiladangan
Mark Kehoe
Kilsheelan-Kilcash
Brian McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
John McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
Niall O'Meara
Kilruane MacDonaghs
James Quigley
Kiladangan
