Big win for Cashel in west Tipperary Crosco Cup semi-final

Ger Browne scored seven points for Cashel King Cormacs in the win over Cappawhite
Cashel King Cormacs 4-24 Cappawhite 0-17
Cashel King Cormacs got the better of an understrength Cappawhite team in the semi final of the 2021 West Tipp Crosco Cup at Clonoulty.
Two Ross Bonnar goals for Cashel around the tenth minute of the game gave them a 2.6 to 0.1 advantage, which they never relinquished. Rian Doody replied with two points for Cappawhite, but Cashel held their advantage at the water break.
Three minutes after the restart, a Dan Moloney goal for Cashel put the contest well and truly beyond Cappa’s reach, but they continued to be competitive.
Further points from Paddy Fahy, Aaron Moloney and Jaymes O’Sullivan had Cashel well on top at the half time break, 3.15 to 0.6.
Cappawhite upped their game after the break and the introduction of Willie Barry, Paddy Julian and Ryan Renehan added to their attack. A third goal from Ross Bonnar, just before the water break, sealed the victory for Cashel and they now go on to meet Kickhams in the final.
Cashel King Cormacs: Johnny Walsh, Simon Delaney, Nathan Ryan, Ciaran Quinn, James Cummins, Cormac Ryan, Paraic Brosnan, Conn Bonnar (0.2), Cathal Quinn (0.1), Paddy Fahy (0.5), Ger Browne (0.7), Dan Moloney (1.3), Aaron Moloney (0.4), Ross Bonnar (3.0), Jaymes O’Sullivan (0.2)
Subs used: Michael Killian O’Dwyer, Michael Coleman.
Cappawhite: Michael O’Neill, John McGrath, Philip Gantley, Tom Treacy, Dara Duggan, David Buckley, Ross Dunne, Rian Doody (0.9), Colm O’Dwyer, Ciaran Doody, Mikey Carmody, Tommy Coughlan, Gearoid Lennon (0.1), Ben White, Fraser Allen
Subs used: Willie Barry (0.6), Ryan Renehan (0.1), Anthony Barry, Pakie Barry, Paddy Julian.
Referee: John McCormack (Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams).
