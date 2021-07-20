No changes on Tipperary U20 hurling team to face Cork in Thurles

Tipperary U20 hurling manager John Devane
Manager John Devane has shown faith with the team that beat Waterford last week for the Munster U20 hurling championship semi-final against Cork at Semple Stadium this evening, Tuesday (7.30).
The match will be shown live on TG4.
The Tipperary team is
Enda Dunphy
St Mary's
Conor O'Dwyer
Cashel King Cormacs
Keith Ryan
Upperchurch-Drombane
Fintan Purcell
Drom/Inch
Conor Whelan
Carrick Davins
Kevin Maher
Borris-Ileigh
Johnny Ryan
Arravale Rovers
Max Hackett
Moycarkey Borris
John Campion
Drom/Inch
Dara Stakelum
Thurles Sarsfields
Sean Hayes
Kiladangan
Kian O'Kelly
Kilruane MacDonaghs
Colm Fogarty
Lorrha Dorrha
Paddy Creedon
Thurles Sarsfields
James Devaney
Borris-Ileigh
Substitutes:
Aaron Browne
Cashel King Cormacs
Tony Cahill
Drom/Inch
Robert Doyle
Clonoulty Rossmore
Conor Hennessey
Nenagh Eire Óg
Jack Leamy
Golden Kilfeacle
Peter McGarry
St Mary's
Sean Phelan
Nenagh Eire Óg
Devon Ryan
Cashel King Cormacs
Kyle Shelly
Moycarkey Borris
