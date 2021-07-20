Search our Archive

20/07/2021

No changes on Tipperary U20 hurling team to face Cork in Thurles

Manager John Devane sticks with same side that beat Waterford

John Devane

Tipperary U20 hurling manager John Devane

Manager John Devane has shown faith with the team that beat Waterford last week for the Munster U20 hurling championship semi-final against Cork at Semple Stadium this evening, Tuesday (7.30).

The match will be shown live on TG4.

The Tipperary team is 

Enda Dunphy 
St Mary's

 
Conor O'Dwyer 
Cashel King Cormacs

 
Keith Ryan 
Upperchurch-Drombane

 
Fintan Purcell 
Drom/Inch

 
Conor Whelan 
Carrick Davins

 
Kevin Maher 
Borris-Ileigh

 
Johnny Ryan 
Arravale Rovers

 
Max Hackett 
Moycarkey Borris

 
John Campion 
Drom/Inch

 
Dara Stakelum 
Thurles Sarsfields

 
Sean Hayes 
Kiladangan

 
Kian O'Kelly 
Kilruane MacDonaghs

 
Colm Fogarty 
Lorrha Dorrha

 
Paddy Creedon 
Thurles Sarsfields

 
James Devaney 
Borris-Ileigh
 
 
Substitutes: 
 
 
Aaron Browne
Cashel King Cormacs

 
Tony Cahill 
Drom/Inch

 
Robert Doyle 
Clonoulty Rossmore

 
Conor Hennessey 
Nenagh Eire Óg

 
Jack Leamy 
Golden Kilfeacle

 
Peter McGarry 
St Mary's

 
Sean Phelan 
Nenagh Eire Óg

 
Devon Ryan
Cashel King Cormacs

 
Kyle Shelly 
Moycarkey Borris

Virtual walk for Tipperary GAA Club even attracted support from Australia

KILLENAULE GAA CLUB

