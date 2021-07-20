Late goal from Ben Loughman sends Kickhams through to west Tipperary Crosco Cup final

Crosco Cup Semi-Final



Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 2.14 Sean Treacys 0.19

Kickhams are through to the final of the 2021 West Tipperary Crosco Cup after overcoming the challenge of Sean Treacys at Annacarty.

It took a goal from Ben Loughman, four minutes into injury time, to get them over the line in this close encounter, as Treacys looked to have booked their place in the final after Paddy Carey hit two late points in to put them two up as the final whistle beckoned.

This game got off to a slow start, with both defences on top, although Kickhams spurned two goal scoring chances in the opening ten minutes. With Davy Butler in flying form, Kickhams led at the first water break by the minimum, 0.3 to 0.2.

Kickhams drove on in the second quarter and a great goal from Mike McCormack, after a great run through the centre from Davy Butler put them six points to the good as half-time approached. Treacys finished the half the stronger and with Seanie Ryan (Rogers) coming more into the game and Brian Carey hitting two placed balls, the lead was cut to three at the break, Kickhams 1.8, Sean Treacys 0.8.

For the second half, Sean Treacys upped the momentum and the introduction of Jody Ryan (Rogers) and Tom Hickey paid dividends. Brian Carey continued to add to their tally from placed balls and it took a big save from Jack Breen to keep out a goal-bound shot from Seanie Ryan on fourteen minutes. A point from Brian Carey put Treacys one to the good at the water break, 0.15 to 1.11.

The final quarter provided good entertainment and quality hurling. Davy Butler and Jack Breen, from placed balls, edged Kickhams back in front. Seanie Ryan hit his third of the evening and Paddy Carey with two late points put Treacys two up as the game entered injury time.

In their final attack, a free into the Treacys goalmouth was gathered by Ben Loughman and he crashed the ball to the net to give Kickhams a well deserved victory.

Kickhams now meet Cashel King Cormacs in the final.

Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams: Jack Breen (0.2f), Ben Loughman (1.0), Eoin Carew, Michael Shanahan, Jack Ryan, Paidi O’Carroll, Kieran Breen (0.1), Walter O’Carroll, Lorcan Carr, Davy Butler (0.7,5f), Mike McCormack (1.1), Stephen Browne (0.1), Dean Thompson, Shane Morrissey (0.1), Brendan Ryan (0.1).

Subs used: Jamie Duncan, Conor Horgan, Dan Lonergan, Joe Fitzgerald, Ben Ryan.

Sean Treacys: Shane Stapleton (0.1), Brendan O’Dwyer, Sean Hickey, Emmett Ryan, Andy O’Brien, Mikey Feehan, Paul Nolan, Shane Fahy, Pat Deegan (0.2), Mattie Feehan, Brian Carey (0.10,8f), Donnacha O’Brien, Seanie Ryan (Rogers) (0.3), Stevie Carr, Eoin Sheldon.

Subs used: Tom Hickey (0.1), Paddy Carey (0.2), Darragh Kennedy, Killian Kennedy, Jody Ryan (Rogers).

Referee: Padraig Skeffington (Cashel King Cormacs).