Stunning double completed - young Mullinahone footballers the pride of Tipperary

A great win for Mullinahone in the South Tipperary U15 A football final over Moyle Rovers.
IT WAS CLOSE AND IT WAS BRILLIANT
The U15A South Tipperary football final in Fethard on Sunday evening looked as if it might follow in the path of the Munster Senior hurling final in Cork with Tipp fading in the second half.
In the football in Fethard, CJK led Moyle Rovers at half time by 0-5 to 0-1.
In the second half, the tide turned, but grimly Mullinahone held on to be 1-6 to 1-4 in front when referee Paddy Ivors blew the final whistle.
Having already defeated Clonmel Commercials this was another great win for Mullinahone who have been without an U15A South Tipp football title for quite a while. Well done lads and well done to the mentors of the team as well.
Best of luck in the forthcoming county semi-final and maybe final.
More News
2016: Fianna Fail Leader Micheal Martin TD, Jackie Cahill TD and the Dr. Sean McCarthy, a native of New Inn, who passed recently.
Mark O'Connor is named at right corner forward on the Tipperary team to play Cork in the Munster U20 football championship final at Semple Stadium on Thursday evening
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.